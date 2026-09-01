Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde condemned Pakistan for allegedly cropping PM Modi's photo from an SCO group pic, calling it a 'provocative' and 'petty' act. He said while Pakistan can remove a photo, they can't remove Modi from Indians' hearts.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday condemned Pakistan for allegedly cropping Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of an SCO group photograph, calling it an "unfortunate" and "provocative" act.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, "This is extremely unfortunate. What kind of behaviour is this? Tampering with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph and removing it is yet another typical act by Pakistan. Pakistan has always tried to indulge in such provocative and petty actions. I would say that they may have removed a photograph, but no one can remove Prime Minister Modi from the hearts of 140 crore Indians. And if Prime Minister Modi decides to take action, he has the capability to wipe Pakistan off the map of the world".

Shinde Recalls 'Operation Sindoor', Warns Pakistan

He added further, "We have just witnessed Operation Sindoor. The terrorists attacked our people in Pahalgam and committed the heinous crime of killing innocent people and wiping the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters. In response, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, our armed forces completely destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan. Eleven airbases and camps were hit, and our forces brought Pakistan to its knees. The entire country is proud of our armed forces and of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Lashing out at Pakistan over recent provocations, leader Eknath Shinde asserted that minor actions like removing photographs cannot diminish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stature or erase him from the hearts of 140 crore Indians. "Pakistan should therefore never again try to mess with India. And let me make one thing very clear: removing a photograph cannot remove Prime Minister Modi from the hearts of 140 crore Indians. In fact, Prime Minister Modi remains one of the most popular leaders in the world. During his recent visit to Uzbekistan, he was honoured with that country's highest civilian award. I believe this is the 36th country to have honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its highest civilian honour. That, in itself, is a matter of great pride for every Indian. So, by indulging in such petty acts, Pakistan has only brought itself down further. If Pakistan ever again tries to provoke or challenge India, it will have to face the consequences and will be brought to its knees once again," he said.

India Extends Support to Flood-Hit Nepal

Speaking on the devastating floods in Nepal, where the death toll has reportedly risen to 1,000, Shinde expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country and said India was extending all possible assistance. "The devastating disaster in Nepal is truly heartbreaking and deeply unfortunate. It is a massive and terrifying tragedy, and thousands of people are still missing. At this difficult time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended India's support to Nepal and is doing everything possible to help. Everyone should come forward and stand by Nepal in this hour of need. The Government of India is providing assistance, several organisations are stepping in, and Shiv Sena is also actively involved in the relief efforts," he said.

Shiv Sena Joins Relief Efforts

Shinde said Shiv Sena teams were involved in rescue and relief operations and were also working to bring affected people back to Maharashtra. "Our teams on the ground are carrying out rescue operations, providing aid, and helping bring people back to Maharashtra. Wherever a disaster strikes, our rescue teams are always among the first to reach the affected areas. Our former MP, Rahul Shewale, and our office-bearer, Rahul Kanal, have already reached Nepal. I am in constant touch with them, and our MP, Dr Shrikant Shinde, is also closely coordinating with them. The local MPs in Nepal are also extending their full support and helping us with the rescue and relief operations," he said. (ANI)