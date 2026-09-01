Former HP CM Jai Ram Thakur hit out at the Congress govt, accusing it of closing BJP-era institutions out of 'political vendetta' and later reopening them. He criticised CM Sukhu for eroding Assembly decorum and ignoring employee and pensioner issues.

Thakur Slams Govt Over Institution Closures, Assembly Decorum

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday accused the Congress government of closing educational and public welfare institutions opened by the previous BJP administration out of political malice, only to reopen them later due to public pressure.

Addressing the media on the eighth day of the Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Thakur criticised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for using the House to deliver "political speeches" rather than presenting factual data, warning that the credibility and decorum of the Assembly have severely declined.

He said the government had reopened 362 institutions after initially denotifying them, while 123 institutions that had been opened during the previous BJP government were allegedly closed and subsequently reopened at the same locations. "The question is not merely about opening or closing institutions. If institutions were opened on genuine demands of the people, elected representatives, panchayats, municipal councils and other local bodies, then the government has a responsibility to consider those demands. But if the same institutions are first closed and then reopened at the same locations, it raises questions about the political motivation behind the decisions," Thakur said.

He alleged that the Congress government had shut institutions opened by the BJP government out of "political vendetta" and later reopened them after public pressure. Thakur also challenged the government's explanation that schools were closed because there were no students. He said the government took charge on December 11 and began closing institutions the very next day. "How did you get the information within one day that these schools had teachers but no students? On what basis were these decisions taken?" he asked.

He accused the government of making factually incorrect statements in the Assembly and said the issue was not limited to individual institutions but concerned the credibility and dignity of the House. "The dignity of the Assembly has reached a very low level under the present government. When the Chief Minister makes statements without facts, ministers and legislators also feel that they can do the same. As a result, answers to questions in the House are not being provided based on facts," Thakur alleged.

He cited a recent Assembly reply stating that there were 3,214 schools with only one teacher, despite having students, and questioned the government's approach towards educational infrastructure. Thakur alleged that the Congress government had spent four years closing institutions and schemes initiated during the BJP government. He claimed that several schemes, including the Sahara Scheme, Ujjwala Scheme and the Green Scheme, were being undermined or discontinued.

"This is not about revenge. The issue is that a wrong precedent has been set in Himachal Pradesh. The people are suffering because of it, and there will come a time when those responsible will also have to pay the political price," he said.

BJP Will Review Govt Decisions if Voted to Power

Thakur reiterated his statement that if the BJP returns to power in Himachal Pradesh, it will review the decisions taken by the present government during its full tenure. He clarified that a review would not automatically mean reversing every decision. "When we say we will review the decisions, it means that wrong decisions can also be cancelled. If there are some good decisions, they can be retained. But we will examine the entire five-year tenure and then take decisions in the public interest," he said.

Thakur said the announcement was not driven by a desire for political revenge but was necessary because, according to him, the Congress government had established a "wrong tradition" by reversing earlier decisions.

Plight of Employees and Pensioners Highlighted

Thakur also strongly criticised the government over the problems being faced by employees and pensioners, referring to the protest being held by the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Joint Action Committee at Chaura Maidan in Shimla. He said retired employees had made a significant contribution to the development of the state and questioned why they were still protesting despite repeated assurances from the government.

"The Chief Minister repeatedly says that his government is employee- and pensioner-friendly. If that is the case, why are employees and pensioners protesting at every chowk?" Thakur asked. He said pensioners had submitted a 16-point charter of demands, including issues relating to timely payment of pensions, dearness allowance, medical reimbursement and pending arrears.

Thakur claimed that pensioners had been waiting for their dues for several years and alleged that the government had failed to take meaningful steps to resolve their concerns. He said the dearness allowance arrears had reached around 18 per cent, but despite announcements by the Chief Minister, the amount had not been released. He also raised the issue of medical reimbursement for retired employees, saying elderly pensioners often require medical treatment but are unable to receive reimbursement of their expenses on time.

Thakur said former HRTC employees and pensioners were also waiting for their pensions and arrears. He alleged that employees of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) were facing delays in receiving salaries, with some employees allegedly going without salaries for several months. "Today, the situation is such that employees are only concerned about whether they will receive their salary on the first of the month. That itself has become their priority," he said.

Thakur said the government should seriously consider the 16-point demands submitted by the pensioners and resolve issues relating to DA, medical reimbursement, HRTC pensioners and other pending dues.

'Pace of Development Has Slowed'

The former Chief Minister accused the Congress government of failing to maintain the pace of development achieved during the previous BJP government. "For four years, not a single major public-interest scheme of this government has been implemented on the ground in the manner it should have been. The pace of development has also slowed," he alleged.

He said previous governments used their development work and welfare schemes to seek a fresh mandate from the people at the end of their five-year terms. "Governments used to complete their five-year term, undertake development, launch schemes and then go before the people based on their work. The people had the final say. But the present government appears to have no development agenda. The Chief Minister's only objective seems to be to somehow complete five years," Thakur said.

Thakur said there was growing disappointment among employees, pensioners and the general public with the Congress government. On whether pensioners had lost confidence in the government and were now looking towards the Opposition for assurances, he said dialogue between pensioners and the government was continuing, but alleged that the government had failed to listen to their concerns. "We used to listen to employees and pensioners and also take action to resolve their problems. Under the present government, there is a sense of disappointment and a lack of hope. Their trust has been lost," he said.

Asked about his earlier remarks regarding the remaining tenure of the Congress government, Thakur said political circumstances could change at any time. He said there had already been several incidents that demonstrated political instability and claimed that the government could fall because of its own shortcomings. "We never say that we are going to bring down the government. But if a government falls because of its own failures, we will have no intention of saving it," he said.

Thakur maintained that the BJP would continue to raise issues concerning the people and employees in the Assembly and outside it. He also reiterated that if the BJP forms the government, it would conduct a comprehensive review of the decisions taken by the Congress government during its five-year tenure and take appropriate action on decisions it considers against public interest. (ANI)