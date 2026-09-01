The Delhi High Court quashed an FIR against an ISKCON employee for alleged misappropriation of Rs 21.45 lakh during Kumbh Mela. The decision came after the accused, Ram Prakash Dubey, and the complainant settled the matter with a repayment of Rs 20 lakh.

The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR lodged by an ISKCON Temple official against an employee for alleged misappropriation of funds during Kumbh Mela in 2025. It was alleged that Rs. 21,45,000 were embezzled. The High Court quashed the FIR, noting that the complainant and accused have arrived at a settlement after repayment of Rs. 20 Lakh. Earlier, he was granted protection by the Court.

Court's Reasoning for Quashing FIR

Justice Manoj Jain on Monday allowed the quashing petition moved by Ram Prakash Dubey after hearing the submissions and noting the facts of settlement between the parties. Justice Manoj Jain said that, keeping in mind the overall facts of the case and the fact that the parties have settled all their disputes amicably and the complainant (Sumit Goyal, Vice President, Iskcon, Dwarka, Delhi) does not want to pursue his complaint against petitioners (Ram Prakash Dubey), continuing with criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose.

" Accordingly, exercising inherent powers vested in this Court under Section 528 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, it is deemed appropriate to quash the instant FIR," Justice Jain said in the judgement passed on August 31. The High Court quashed the FIR of October 8, 2025, registered at Police Station Dwarka North, for commission of offences under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, corresponding to Sections 420/406 IPC, along with all consequential proceedings.

Background of the Allegations and Settlement

Dubey had filed a petition through Advocate Amit Kumar seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint made by Sumit Goyal, Vice President of ISKON Dwarka, New Delhi. The petitioner was serving as in-charge of the Food for Life Department, ISKON Dwarka and had been entrusted with the management of the temple's resources.

As per the allegations made in the FIR, he and his wife were involved in financial mismanagement, criminal breach of trust, destruction of records and theft of property and money belonging to ISKON. The alleged unauthorised diversion and misuse of the temple's funds was in the vicinity of Rs. 21,45,000.

Advocate Amit Kumar submitted that as per settlement terms, the complainant, i.e. ISKON, has agreed to accept a sum of Rs. 20,00,000 from the petitioners as full and final settlement of all their disputes. The complainant has already received a sum of Rs.12 Lakh, and the payment of balance payment of Rs. 8 Lakh has been made today by way of Demand Draft drawn on IDBI Bank. (ANI)