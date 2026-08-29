Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a historic visit to the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong, the first since Dispur became state capital. He paid homage to fallen soldiers, witnessed combat drills, and interacted with army personnel and families.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited the Assam Regimental Centre, the headquarters of the Indian Army's Assam Regiment, in Shillong. Established in Shillong in 1941 during World War II, the Assam Regimental Centre has a long and distinguished history.

This was the first visit by a Chief Minister of Assam to the Centre after Dispur became the permanent capital of the state. Earlier, only former Chief Ministers, late Bishnuram Medhi and the late Bimala Prasad Chaliha, had visited the Centre, making Sarma's visit a significant and historic occasion.

CM Pays Homage, Witnesses Combat Drills

During his visit, the Chief Minister paid homage to the brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation by laying a wreath at the War Memorial. He also signed the visitors' book at the Centre.

Sarma witnessed an impressive demonstration of combat tactics using drones at the centre. He also visited the training areas and witnessed jungle lane shooting, commando briefing, tribal trap and reflex shooting range exercises.

The Army personnel further demonstrated martial arts and karate, reflecting their physical fitness, mental resilience and determination.

Interactions and Cultural Programme

The Chief Minister also attended a special programme at the Centre's Dah Auditorium. A documentary highlighting the glorious history of the Assam Regiment was screened during the programme. Army personnel also performed Bihu dance and showcased the martial traditions of warriors from the Northeast, among other cultural presentations.

Sarma also interacted with officers and Army personnel at the Centre. He interacted with the families of 24 Agniveers and 20 ex-servicemen. The Chief Minister also held a discussion with the Centre Commandant on the prevailing situation and the functioning of the Centre.

CM Hails 'Glorious History' of Assam Regiment

Recalling the sacrifices of the soldiers who laid down their lives to safeguard the freedom and territorial integrity of the country, the Chief Minister said that their indomitable courage, valour and patriotism would continue to inspire generations to come.

Stating that the Assam Regiment has a glorious history of valour and sacrifice, Sarma further said that visiting the Assam Regimental Centre and spending time with the brave soldiers and their families was a matter of great honour and a deeply inspiring experience for him.

"The courage of our soldiers is the true strength of our nation. Their supreme sacrifice will remain immortal in the collective memory of us all," the Chief Minister said.

Lt General Mohit Wadhwa, GOC 101 Area, and Centre Commandant Brigadier Vikas Rai Sandilya were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.