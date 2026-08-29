Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy participated in CSR initiatives worth Rs 2.15 crore in Mandya, stating that persons with disabilities need opportunities, not sympathy. He distributed assistive devices and inaugurated new school classrooms.

Empowerment Over Sympathy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said persons with disabilities need opportunities and empowerment rather than sympathy, as he participated in a series of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives worth Rs 2.15 crore in Mandya.

Speaking at Ambedkar Bhavan after distributing assistive devices to persons with disabilities under CSR initiatives of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kumaraswamy said persons with disabilities must be enabled to lead dignified and independent lives.

"Persons with disabilities have always been close to my heart. During my tenure as Chief Minister, I ensured that they could approach me directly at Vidhana Soudha and have their concerns heard. I had put in place a system that enabled them to directly reach the seat of government," he said.

He said persons with disabilities should not be viewed merely through the lens of sympathy or compassion, but should instead be provided equal opportunities and the means to live with dignity. "They do not need sympathy; they need opportunities. They must be empowered to live with dignity and self-respect and given the same opportunities as everyone else. Ensuring their inclusion and welfare is a collective responsibility," he said.

Assistive devices, including battery-operated tricycles, artificial limbs and hearing aids, were distributed to 299 beneficiaries at the programme. The equipment, provided through the CSR initiatives of SAIL and ALIMCO, was worth approximately Rs 50 lakh.

CSR Initiatives for Health and Education

Kumaraswamy also inaugurated a digital assessment facility at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS). The facility has been established with Rs 1 crore in CSR funding from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Later, the Union Minister visited the Government School in Halalli village, where he inaugurated two newly constructed classrooms. The classrooms were built with a Rs 32.50 lakh CSR grant from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS India).

He subsequently laid the foundation stone for two additional classrooms at the former Municipal College in Mandya city. AM/NS India has committed another Rs 32.50 lakh under its CSR initiative for the construction.

In total, Kumaraswamy participated in CSR initiatives involving projects and assistance worth Rs 2.15 crore during his visit to Mandya.

Speaking after inaugurating the new classrooms at the Halalli Government School, Kumaraswamy said education continues to receive strong emphasis under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government is giving the highest priority to education and taking concerted measures to strengthen infrastructure and provide quality facilities in schools and colleges," he said. (ANI)