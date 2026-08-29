Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy urged officials in Mandya to work legally, not under political pressure. He dismissed phone tapping allegations, challenged MLA Balakrishna, and questioned CM Shivakumar over Minister B Nagendra's resignation.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday urged officials to work responsibly and in accordance with the law, saying they should not function under political pressure and should focus on addressing people's problems.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said he had discussed the problems concerning Mandya district and called upon officials to discharge their duties responsibly. "Officials should work legally for the people. They should not work as politicians say. Work responsibly in the coming days. Elections are still far away," he said.

Kumaraswamy said he respects even lower-rung government employees but alleged that some officials were implementing Central government programmes irresponsibly without informing him. "I am a person who respects even a common D-group employee. They do central government programmes as they wish without bringing them to notice. They do it irresponsibly. Despite pressure, I participate in programmes. Just for formality, they put their name in the newspaper," he said.

Kumaraswamy dismisses phone tapping allegations

Responding to remarks by Balakrishna regarding alleged phone tapping of Kumaraswamy's wife and a Swamiji, the Union Minister dismissed the allegations and challenged him to produce documents against him. "There is no need to answer Balakrishna. Is phone tapping my job? Let him release documents against me. Why should I get phones tapped? No transfer happened without coming to my notice," Kumaraswamy said.

He said Balakrishna had served as an MLA in Ramanagara and alleged irregularities in land-related matters and bills in Magadi. "He has worked as an MLA in Ramanagara. He has not done land business; those who do keep guns. Being in the film industry, I have taken land. Where did the House Committee report go? In Magadi, they have taken bills without working. When I raised that information, who said they didn't want it? They talk nonsense; what to do? Time is running; time will decide. Let's wait for some time," he said.

On CM Shivakumar and B Nagendra's resignation

On Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks that he was jealous of the government, Kumaraswamy rejected the charge and said he had seen several Chief Ministers during his political career. "Why should I be jealous? How many Chief Ministers have I not seen? Work honestly and respond to people's problems; I myself will congratulate. If they work properly, why should I talk?" he said.

Questioning the Chief Minister over B Nagendra's resignation in a matter involving allegations against officials, Kumaraswamy said innocent people were being made scapegoats. Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. "If the CM knows he is innocent, why did he take the resignation? They trouble innocents and make them scapegoats. I am in the state itself; I have not gone out. Narendra Modi has given responsibility; I am managing it. The election is still two years away. Mandya people have sent me to Delhi," he said. (ANI)