Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Will the Congress once again win in Kinnaur district?

Kinnaur district has one assembly seat in the hill state. The voting to this district took place on November 12, 2022. Congress, BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party fielded their candidates on this seat.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of five assembly seats and the fate of the candidates of this district will be announced soon.

In this assembly seat, the Congress has given ticket to Jagat Singh Negi while the BJP nominated Surat Negi and Aam Aadmi Party has given ticket to Tarsem Singh to contest in 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. In the 2017 assembly elections, Jagat Singh Negi of INC defeated Tejwant Singh Negi of BJP by 120 votes.

Lahual and Spiti assembly seats witnessed Congress opting to allow Ravi Thakur from this seat. The BJP gave ticket to Ramlal Markandeya while the AAP made Sudarshan Jaspa its candidate. In 2017 assembly elections, Dr. Ramlal Markandeya of the BJP won the Lahaul Spiti assembly seat by defeating Ravi Thakur of INC by a margin of 1478 votes.

In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.