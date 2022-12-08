Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Here's what is happening in Chamba

    In Bharmour assembly constituency, the BJP is fielding Dr Janak Raj from its party while the Congress opted to field Thakur Singh Bharmouri and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Prakash Chand Bhardwaj. In 2017, BJP candidate Jialal defeated the Congress candidate from this seat.

    Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 was held in a single phase on November 12, 2022. The results of five assembly seats and the fate of the candidates of this district will be announced soon.

    In this district, there are as many as 5 assembly seats of which voting was held on November 12. In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged as many as 4 seats while 1 seat was taken by the Congress. 

    In Bharmour assembly constituency, the BJP is fielding Dr Janak Raj from its party while the Congress opted to field Thakur Singh Bharmouri and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Prakash Chand Bhardwaj. In 2017, BJP candidate Jialal defeated the Congress candidate from this seat.

    With regard to the Bhattiyat assembly constituency, the Congress is fielding Kuldeep Singh Pathania while the BJP is fielding Vikram Jarial and AAP decided to contest Naresh Kumar alias Kukku Thakur from this assembly constituency. In the 2017 assembly elections, this seat was won by Vikram Singh Jarial of BJP.

    In Chamba assembly constituency, the BJP made Neelam Nayyar a candidate while the Congress moved forward with Neeraj Nayyar and AAP fielded Shashikant. Talking about the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Pawan Nayyar had won from Chamba.

    Congress' Yashwant Singh Khanna, Hans Raj from BJP and Nand Kumar Jaryal from AAP are contesting in the Churah assembly seat in Chamba district. In 2017, this assembly seat was won by Hans Raj of BJP.

    This year, the Congress decided to go ahead by fielding Asha Kumar in the Dalhousie assembly seat of Chamba district. The BJP reposed faith in DS Thakur while the AAP decided to field Manish Sareen. In the 2017 assembly elections, Dalhousie seat was won by Asha Kumari of the INC.

    In November this year, the hill state witnessed an intense campaign by BJP, in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party. 

