    Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Early trends show BJP ahead of Congress

    In November, Himachal Pradesh witnessed an intense campaign by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a bid to come back to power for a second consecutive term and Congress putting all its efforts to wrestle power from the ruling party.

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    The counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh is underway. The 68-member Assembly seats in the hill state were held in a single phase on November 12.

    Since 1985, the hill state has a record of voting out the incumbent government.

    The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become the third major political force in the state and intensified the electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh this time.   

    Earlier in 2017, the BJP formed the government by winning as many as 44 seats while Congress secured only 21 seats.

    Meanwhile on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh expelled as many as 30 party leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years for anti-party activities.

    This development had come a day before the poll results were declared for the state assembly elections. On Monday, exit polls predicted a sweeping win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. 

    It is reportedly said that more than 10,000 security personnel, returning officers, and other support staff are overseeing the counting of votes for the hill state.

    Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that subject to availability of space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables will be placed in the counting halls, with a separate table to accommodate nearly 500 postal ballots.

