Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Highly undesirable': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter on voter turnout draws ECI ire

    The letter stressed the ECI's commitment to upholding the right to free speech while highlighting its duty to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. It admonished Kharge for his remarks, characterising them as potentially harmful to the Commission's mandate of conducting elections impartially and transparently.

    Highly undesirable': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter on voter turnout draws ECI ire AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (May 10) issued a strong-worded letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, condemning his recent statement questioning the integrity of the electoral process. In a letter addressed to Kharge, the ECI expressed deep concern over his assertions, warning that they could undermine voter confidence and impede the smooth conduct of elections.

    The letter stressed the ECI's commitment to upholding the right to free speech while highlighting its duty to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. It admonished Kharge for his remarks, characterising them as potentially harmful to the Commission's mandate of conducting elections impartially and transparently.

    'Will undertake Ram Mandir 'Shuddhikaran' once Congress comes to power': Nana Patole sparks fresh row (WATCH)

    Kharge's letter to leaders of various opposition parties, wherein he raised concerns about alleged discrepancies in voting data released by the ECI, drew particular scrutiny from the Commission. Terming Kharge's assertions as an "aggression on vitals of live election operations," the ECI rejected the claims outright, asserting that they lacked factual basis and risked sowing confusion among voters and political parties.

    The Commission refuted Kharge's allegations point-by-point, asserting that there had been no lapses or deviations in the collection and dissemination of voter turnout data. It cautioned against the dissemination of baseless allegations, which it deemed as potentially disruptive to the electoral process.

    'Signs of slavery should go': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Akbarpur

    The ECI admonished Kharge for placing his communication in the public domain during the ongoing election process, describing it as "highly undesirable" and urging him to exercise caution in making such statements. The Commission stressed the importance of maintaining harmony and integrity in election management, urging all stakeholders to refrain from actions that could undermine the electoral process.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails supreme court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal anr

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails SC's decision to grant bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment vkp

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in 8 districts today may 10 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala: IMD issues heatwave warning in 8 districts today; Check details

    'Hindu temple's traces found beneath Fatehpur Sikri Dargah': Agra court accepts lawyer's application vkp

    ‘Traces of Hindu temple found beneath Fatehpur Sikri Dargah’: Agra court accepts lawyer’s application

    Will undertake Ram Mandir 'Shuddhikaran' once Congress comes to power': Nana Patole sparks fresh row (WATCH) AJR

    'Will undertake Ram Mandir 'Shuddhikaran' once Congress comes to power': Nana Patole sparks fresh row (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Baby Reindeer: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show RBA

    Baby Reindeer: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails supreme court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal anr

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails SC's decision to grant bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment vkp

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment

    WhatsApp update: Meta rolls out new design and look for Android, iOS users; Check what's changed gcw

    WhatsApp update: Meta rolls out new design and look for Android, iOS users; Check what's changed

    Cricket Will impact player rule continue in subsequent IPL editions? BCCI's Jay Shah responds amid raging debate osf

    Will impact player rule continue in subsequent IPL editions? BCCI's Jay Shah responds amid raging debate

    Recent Videos

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon
    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon