    'Signs of slavery should go': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Akbarpur

    CM Adityanath highlighted the necessity of integrating the region with the mainstream of development, urging active participation through voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    First Published May 10, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday (May 9) hinted of renaming Akbarpur, stressing the need to expunge remnants of colonial history while upholding heritage. In Uttar Pradesh, Akbarpur, named after the third Mughal emperor, Akbar, stands as a symbol of historical legacy.

    Addressing an election rally for the Akbarpur Lok Sabha seat at Patara Railway Station ground in Ghatampur, the Uttar Pradesh CM stressed the imperative of discarding symbols of subjugation and embracing cultural heritage. "The mere mention of Akbarpur often evokes hesitation. All of this will change," CM Adityanath said, calling for a transformation that honors the region's legacy while shedding vestiges of colonial rule.

    'Congress in conspiracy to eliminate Hindu faith, give job quotas to Muslims': PM Modi

    Speculation abounds regarding the renaming of several cities across Uttar Pradesh, including Azamgarh, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Farrukhabad, and Moradabad, to expunge colonial associations and reclaim indigenous identities.

    Since assuming office in 2017, the Adityanath-led government has spearheaded efforts to rename cities and railway stations across Uttar Pradesh, aiming to eradicate remnants of colonial symbols. Significant initiatives include the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj ahead of the Kumbh Mela in 2019, and the transformation of Mughalsarai railway station into Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

    Other notable changes include the renaming of Jhansi railway station after Rani Lakshmi Bai, and Faizabad to Ayodhya, reaffirming the government's commitment to reclaiming historical identity.

    Noida: Dog attacks 6-yr-old child, residents assault couple who feed strays (WATCH)

    Last year witnessed further proposals for renaming cities, with the Aligarh Municipal Corporation calling for 'Harigarh' as the new name for Aligarh, and Firozabad proposed to be renamed Chandra Nagar.

