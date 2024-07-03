BREAKING: Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand CM post jail release, Champai Soren to resign; Reports

Hemant Soren, leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, will return as Jharkhand's Chief Minister after his release from jail. The JMM, Congress, and RJD legislative parties agreed to reappoint him. Current Chief Minister Champai Soren will become party president, a role currently held by Hemant Soren.

(Developing story)

