Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand CM post jail release, Champai Soren to resign; Reports

    Hemant Soren, leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, will return as Jharkhand's Chief Minister after his release from jail. The JMM, Congress, and RJD legislative parties agreed to reappoint him. Current Chief Minister Champai Soren will become party president, a role currently held by Hemant Soren.

    Hemant Soren to return as Jharkhand Chief Minister post jail release Champai Soren to resign Reports vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

    Hemant Soren, the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), is set to return as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand following his release from jail. In a recent meeting, the legislative parties of JMM, Congress, and RJD reached a consensus to reappoint him to the state's top executive position. Concurrently, the current Chief Minister, Champai Soren, will transition to the role of party president, a position currently held by Hemant Soren.

    (Developing story)

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 5:18 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maintain constant vigil, screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra AJR

    'Screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here snt

    Central Govt constitutes Cabinet Committees on economic, political affairs, security & more; full list here

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked AJR

    Hathras stampede updates: Official says Bhole Baba's personal security pushed people, crowd panicked

    Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial probe, visits victims of tragedy (WATCH) snt

    Hathras stampede: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders judicial probe, visits victims of tragedy (WATCH)

    India Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya AJR

    India, Mongolia commence 16th 'Nomadic Elephant' joint military exercise in Meghalaya

    Recent Stories

    Maintain constant vigil, screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra AJR

    'Screen pregnant women': Centre issues advisory as Zika virus cases rise in Maharashtra

    Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon ATG

    Turmeric to Garlic: 7 herbs, spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

    Bengaluru man stabbed by wife over refusing dinner cooked by mother in law in Banashankari vkp

    Bengaluru man stabbed by wife over refusing dinner cooked by mother-in-law in Banashankari

    Twitter rival Bengaluru based Koo app shuts down operation know why vkp

    Here's why Twitter's rival, Bengaluru-based 'Koo' app shuts down operations

    Bengaluru Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura vkp

    Bengaluru: Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon