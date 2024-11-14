Technology
Amazon is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 15. You can buy this 80,000 rupee phone for up to 34,000 rupees.
Amazon sells the iPhone 15 128GB for 79,600 rupees. A flat 17% discount applies. After this, the phone costs 65,900 rupees. Saving 13,700 rupees.
If you have an ICICI Bank and SBI credit card, you can get an extra discount of 4,000 rupees on the iPhone 15. Then the price of this phone comes down to 61,900 rupees.
Amazon also offers iPhone 15 exchanges. Which allows additional savings. Depending on the quality of the previous phone, the 128GB model might be discounted up to 27,525 rupees.
Accordingly, the total discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 becomes 45,225. If you take advantage of all the discounts, you can get this phone for just 34,375 rupees.
The design of the iPhone 15 launched in 2023 is superb. It comes with a glass back and aluminum frame with IP68 rating water-resistant. The 6.1-inch display comes with HDR10.
iPhone 15 has A16 Bionic chipset. This phone comes pre-installed with iOS 17, which can be updated to iOS 18.1. It has up to 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage options.
The camera of the iPhone 15 is quite good. It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The front camera is 12MP.