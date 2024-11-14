Tirupati VIP Darshan Tickets: Know the price, booking details, new counter and more

Devotees visiting Tirupati can easily obtain VIP darshan tickets in just one minute. A new counter has been opened behind Gokulam Guest House, issuing 900 tickets daily.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Lakhs of devotees from various states and countries visit the world-famous Tirupati Seven Hills Temple daily, waiting for hours for darshan. A large number of devotees travel from Tamil Nadu. The Devasthanam releases VIP darshan and special darshan tickets online three months in advance for quicker access.

TTD Online Booking

Devotees can obtain VIP darshan tickets directly without recommendations by donating ₹10,000 to the Srivani Trust. VIP tickets are issued upon online donation.

VIP Darshan Tickets

Previously, tickets for devotees arriving directly were issued at the Additional Executive Officer's office in Tirumala, which lacked adequate facilities. A new counter for Srivani darshan tickets has been inaugurated behind Gokulam Guest House by Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

Tirumalai Temple

Venkaiah Chowdary stated: "Considering the difficulties faced by devotees in Srivani counter queues during rain, a special counter has been set up. Now, devotees can easily obtain Srivani tickets without any hassle. 900 tickets will be issued directly (offline) per day, within a minute."

Latest Videos