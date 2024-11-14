Tirupati VIP Darshan Tickets: Know the price, booking details, new counter and more

Devotees visiting Tirupati can easily obtain VIP darshan tickets in just one minute. A new counter has been opened behind Gokulam Guest House, issuing 900 tickets daily.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 6:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Lakhs of devotees from various states and countries visit the world-famous Tirupati Seven Hills Temple daily, waiting for hours for darshan. A large number of devotees travel from Tamil Nadu. The Devasthanam releases VIP darshan and special darshan tickets online three months in advance for quicker access.

article_image2

TTD Online Booking

Devotees can obtain VIP darshan tickets directly without recommendations by donating ₹10,000 to the Srivani Trust. VIP tickets are issued upon online donation.

article_image3

VIP Darshan Tickets

Previously, tickets for devotees arriving directly were issued at the Additional Executive Officer's office in Tirumala, which lacked adequate facilities. A new counter for Srivani darshan tickets has been inaugurated behind Gokulam Guest House by Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary.

article_image4

Tirumalai Temple

Venkaiah Chowdary stated: "Considering the difficulties faced by devotees in Srivani counter queues during rain, a special counter has been set up. Now, devotees can easily obtain Srivani tickets without any hassle. 900 tickets will be issued directly (offline) per day, within a minute."

