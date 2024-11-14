Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Lifestyle
Learn how to remove turmeric and tea stains from your white clothes with simple tips.
Make a paste of baking soda and water, apply it to the stain, leave for 15 minutes, then gently scrub with a brush and rinse with cold water.
Apply vinegar and soap to the stain on the white shirt, wait a while, and then wash it with hot water to remove the stain.
Mix lemon juice with a little salt, rub it on the stain, and after 15 minutes, wash with cold water to remove the stain.
Toothpaste can help remove stains from white shirts. Apply toothpaste to the stain, wait 10 minutes, and then rinse with cold water.
Pour soda water on the stain and rub gently to remove it, especially tea stains.
Mix bleaching powder with water, apply it to the stain, and rub gently to remove it effectively.
Hydrogen peroxide can remove turmeric and tea stains. Apply directly to the stain, wait, and rinse with cold water.