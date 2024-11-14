Lifestyle

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Learn how to remove turmeric and tea stains from your white clothes with simple tips.

Image credits: pinterest

Baking soda

Make a paste of baking soda and water, apply it to the stain, leave for 15 minutes, then gently scrub with a brush and rinse with cold water.

Image credits: Freepik

Vinegar

Apply vinegar and soap to the stain on the white shirt, wait a while, and then wash it with hot water to remove the stain.

Image credits: Freepik

Lemon juice and salt

Mix lemon juice with a little salt, rub it on the stain, and after 15 minutes, wash with cold water to remove the stain.

Image credits: Pinterest

Toothpaste

Toothpaste can help remove stains from white shirts. Apply toothpaste to the stain, wait 10 minutes, and then rinse with cold water.

Image credits: Pinterest

Soda water

Pour soda water on the stain and rub gently to remove it, especially tea stains.

Image credits: pinterest

Bleaching powder

Mix bleaching powder with water, apply it to the stain, and rub gently to remove it effectively.

Image credits: social media

Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide can remove turmeric and tea stains. Apply directly to the stain, wait, and rinse with cold water.

Image credits: pinterest
Find Next One