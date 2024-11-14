New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

With the increasing anticipation for high-mileage 7-seater cars in India, let's explore the upcoming New Maruti Suzuki XL7, designed to meet customer expectations.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki XL7

The demand for budget-friendly cars has been steadily increasing, prompting Maruti Suzuki to introduce the XL7 with premium features to attract Indian customers. These features, combined with powerful engines within a budget range, make it a compelling modern option for 2024. Reports suggest customers will benefit from the blend of good looks and premium features in the Maruti Suzuki XL7.

article_image2

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Engine

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Engine and Mileage

In the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki XL7 directly competes with its sibling, the Ertiga, offering powerful engines and premium features. The XL7 boasts a powerful 1.5-liter engine, delivering a city mileage of up to 35 kilometers per liter.

article_image3

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Features

Maruti Suzuki XL7's Premium Features

The XL7 offers a range of premium features, including the latest technology, ventilated cup holders, a reversing camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Electronic Stability Program, and Hill Hold Control.

article_image4

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Price

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Expected Price

The XL7 is expected to be priced around ₹10 lakh in the Indian market, making it a top contender in its segment and a modern option for customers in 2024.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs RBA

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections RBA

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains dmn

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price RBA

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price

Tirupati VIP Darshan Tickets: Know the price, booking details, new counter and more RBA

Tirupati VIP Darshan Tickets: Know the price, booking details, new counter and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon