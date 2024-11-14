New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

With the increasing anticipation for high-mileage 7-seater cars in India, let's explore the upcoming New Maruti Suzuki XL7, designed to meet customer expectations.

Maruti Suzuki XL7

The demand for budget-friendly cars has been steadily increasing, prompting Maruti Suzuki to introduce the XL7 with premium features to attract Indian customers. These features, combined with powerful engines within a budget range, make it a compelling modern option for 2024. Reports suggest customers will benefit from the blend of good looks and premium features in the Maruti Suzuki XL7.

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Engine

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Engine and Mileage In the Indian market, the Maruti Suzuki XL7 directly competes with its sibling, the Ertiga, offering powerful engines and premium features. The XL7 boasts a powerful 1.5-liter engine, delivering a city mileage of up to 35 kilometers per liter.

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Features

Maruti Suzuki XL7's Premium Features The XL7 offers a range of premium features, including the latest technology, ventilated cup holders, a reversing camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, Electronic Stability Program, and Hill Hold Control.

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Price

Maruti Suzuki XL7 Expected Price The XL7 is expected to be priced around ₹10 lakh in the Indian market, making it a top contender in its segment and a modern option for customers in 2024.

