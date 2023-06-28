Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rains to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in THESE districts

    The IMD has issued a yellow alert in seven districts in the upcoming days as heavy rainfall is likely to lash Kerala.

    First Published Jun 28, 2023

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the next five days in Kerala. There are also chances of isolated rainfall in the state. Heavy rainfall means rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

    The weather department has issued a yellow alert in several districts in the upcoming days.

    June 28- Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
    June 29- Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod
    July 2- Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod

    Due to rain and rough seas, beach access has been temporarily banned in Kannur. The Mattanur airport's protective wall was broken during yesterday's torrential downpour, allowing water from the canal to enter the homes and inflicting damage to many of them. Since the beginning of the monsoon, yesterday saw the state's heaviest rainfall. The districts of Kannur, Kasaragod, and Ernakulam had significant rainfall. There was 165 mm of rain in North Paravur. The area around Mattanur Airport received more than 150 mm of rain.

