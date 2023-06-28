Mumbai: Versova-Bandra sea link renamed as Veer Savarkar Setu; know details

Veer Savarkar, or Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was a Hindu nationalist leader and a firebrand revolutionary, while Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the former prime minister and one of the tallest leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday (June 28) has come up with a decision to rename the Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. The decision by the state government comes almost a month after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced that the bridge would be named after Savarkar.

While announcing the decision, senior BJP leader and Cabinet minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said there should be no tussle over the name as renaming has been done after two great personalities of the nation.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "We've renamed Versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu."

"We've also taken a big decision to increase the limit of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and it will be given to all people of the state," CM Shinde said.

First monsoon session of Parliament in New Parliament building from July 17; check details

Veer Savarkar has been at the centre of several controversies recently, including within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Less than two weeks ago, the Congress government in Karnataka had approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of classes 6 to 10 by removing chapters on Veer Savarkar and RSS founder KB Hedgewar, among others.

Veer Savarkar, or Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was a Hindu nationalist leader and a firebrand revolutionary, while Atal Bihar Vajpayee was the former prime minister and one of the tallest leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bengaluru Police registers FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya over tweet on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

In 1911, Savarkar was arrested and sentenced to 50 years of imprisonment. He languished in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Cellular Jail (Kala Pani) for 13 years. He wrote the book 'Essentials Of Hindutva' in 1921.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a three-time prime minister of India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the prime minister of India between 1996 and 2004 in three terms.