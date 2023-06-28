Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE President offers Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

    On the first day of Eid Al Adha, which is observed on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Muslims in the United Arab Emirates will give special Eid prayers, also known as Salat Al Eid. The special prayers take place just after sunrise in mosques and huge open areas known as "Eid musallahs."

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offers Eid Al Adha prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque anr
    Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan performed the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (June 28). The Middle East countries are celebrating Eid Al Adha today.  After the prayer, the president of the UAE wished everyone present a joyful day.

    Also read: Eid Al Adha 2023: Check out the prayer timings across UAE on June 28

    Earlier today, the President extended his Eid Al-Adha wishes to Muslims all over the world through his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "To the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world, I wish you a blessed Eid Al-Adha and pray that God grants continued peace and happiness to our nation and to the people of the world."

    Then, Sheikh Mohamed went to the grave of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recited the Al Fatiha for his soul, and prayed to the Almighty for his eternal peace.

    Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Director-General of the UAE Fatwa Council, emphasised the value of family ties in bringing happiness into our lives and caring for one's parents who serve as our primary role models during the Eid sermon. On this special day, he prayed to Allah the Almighty for blessings for everyone and for continuing stability and prosperity for the UAE.

    Countries that did not observe the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and Morocco are among the nations that have declared Eid-al-Adha on June 29.

    Also read: Kerala to celebrate Bakrid two days this year; Check the dates
     

