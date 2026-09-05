The family of Joga Markam, one of 10 convicted in the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, has claimed his innocence. His brother and brother-in-law stated he was at a wedding at the time of the massacre and was wrongly implicated.

Following the NIA court's verdict convicting 10 accused for the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack, the family members of convict Joga Markam, also known as Joga Madkami, have spoken out against the judgment, asserting that he was wrongly implicated. The court found the 10 accused guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act, and has scheduled September 16 for hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment.

Brother Questions Verdict

Speaking to ANI, Durjan Markam, the brother of Joga Markam, expressed his frustration over the legal process and the shifting dates for the final verdict. "My elder brother is Joga Markam. He had no hand in the Jhiram Ghati case incident. They brought him in, saying he carried out such an attack. We were told on August 31 that a decision would be made that day. When we came that day, they said it would be on the 5th. Today, they also say it won't be today; come on the 16th. They are saying like this... what does this mean?" Durjan said.

He further argued that his brother "didn't know how to shoot an arrow or use a gun." Durjan also highlighted the financial and physical toll the long-drawn trial has taken on the family. "The lawyer is also saying the same: that it will be on the 16th. Everyone says it will be on that day, then that day. How can we afford to come from so far? Every time we have to arrange for a vehicle, we are spending so much money."

Alibi Provided for Convict

Joga’s brother-in-law, Santosh Kumar Podiyami, stated that Joga was at a social event at the time of the massacre. "My brother-in-law is Joga Markam. I have already informed media persons about this. At that time, in that incident… he was attending the wedding of our former Sarpanch, Jiten Markam. He was busy with the wedding functions," Santosh claimed.

He questioned the logistics of the prosecution's claims, citing the difficult terrain between the wedding venue and the site of the attack. "While the incident is reported to have occurred around 3:00 PM. After attending the wedding functions, he couldn't go there… as it was hilly terrain, about 20 km away from there. He should not have been punished like this. When he had no involvement in that, he shouldn't have faced punishment," Santosh added. (ANI)