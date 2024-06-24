Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs': PM Modi on Parliament 18th Lok Sabha session

    The commencement of the session was also highlighted by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who stressed his commitment to facilitating smooth proceedings in Parliament.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 24) expressed optimism and aspirations for a productive first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, marking a historic moment with the swearing-in ceremony held at the new Parliament building.

    Addressing the media, PM Modi said, "In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day...For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building. It used to happen in the Old Parliament building. On this significant day, I extend a hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes."

    Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab? BJP MP assumes role of pro-tem Speaker in 18th Lok Sabha

    The commencement of the session was also highlighted by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who stressed his commitment to facilitating smooth proceedings in Parliament. Rijiju affirmed his role and said, "I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward to co-ordination to run the house."

    During the initial days of the session, the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha are scheduled to take oath or make affirmations before Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab and the panel of chairpersons. The election of the Speaker is slated for Wednesday, adding to the procedural milestones of the session.

    With Suraj Revanna's custody in sexual assault case, entire Revanna family now in legal woes

    President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, setting the agenda for the NDA government's priorities over the next five years. The session will proceed with the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply scheduled for July 2-3.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
