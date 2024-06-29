Panipuri will be banned if they contain THESE 5 harmful chemicals: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced a ban on panipuri due to harmful chemicals found in its artificial colouring, including carcinogens. After testing samples statewide, the government decided to protect public health by banning this popular street food, previously consumed by many despite the health risks posed by these dangerous substances.

Karnataka's Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced on Saturday that panipuri, a popular street food, will soon be banned due to its harmful chemical content. Speaking to the media, the minister explained that the decision came after discovering five types of dangerous chemicals, including sunset yellow and rhodamine, in the artificial colouring used to make panipuri.

“Panipuri, enjoyed by families including women and children in the evenings, has been found to contain approximately five different chemical substances. Therefore, it will be banned to protect public health,” Gundu Rao stated.



The government has conducted random testing across the state, collecting samples of panipuri from 49 locations. The tests revealed the presence of carcinogenic elements in the food. Following these findings, an official ban on panipuri is set to be announced on Monday.

“The government had already banned Bombay Mithai and Gobi Manchurian due to similar concerns. Now, we are taking action against panipuri. Our tests showed it contains carcinogenic substances, which are harmful to health. We are also considering banning other products with these dangerous chemicals,” Gundu Rao said.



Panipuri is a favourite snack among school and college students, working professionals, and many others, especially during cool evenings or after a rain. While it might not cause immediate harm, regular consumption of these chemicals can pose serious health risks. The Health Department and the Food Safety and Quality Authority have confirmed these dangers through their tests.



“Even if the stomach does not agree, the tongue craves panipuri for its delicious taste. But, consuming it regularly can damage health due to the carcinogenic chemicals present,” Gundu Rao warned.

The upcoming ban aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the public by eliminating the use of harmful substances in popular foods like panipuri.

