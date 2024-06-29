Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Punjab police release sketch of suspicious terrorist spotted near Pathankot border

    In Pathankot, an ongoing search for a suspicious individual near the Indian border has intensified after sightings in Jammu's Kidi Gandiyal area. Punjab Police, aided by residents, have released a sketch and issued contact numbers for public assistance. Despite efforts, the suspect remains elusive, prompting heightened vigilance by local authorities and the Border Security Force.

    Punjab police release sketch of suspected terrorist near Pathankot border vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    A search operation has been ongoing in Pathankot for the last three days after a suspicious person was seen near the Indian border. To apprehend the individual, the Punjab Police have now released a sketch of the suspect, created with the assistance of residents.

    According to reports, the suspect was spotted in the Kidi Gandiyal area of Jammu last night. The Border Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has urged the local community to assist the police in locating the suspect as quickly as possible.

    NSG united to be established in Ayodhya, Pathankot and Kerala this year to bolster national security

    To facilitate the search, the police have provided contact numbers for the public to share any information about the suspect. They have assured that the identity of anyone providing information will remain confidential.

    Control room: 87280-33500
    DSP Rural: 98722-00309
    SHO Narot Jaimal Singh: 99884-11405

    Kathua encounter: Pakistan-made supplies, major cache of arms, Rs 1 lakh & more recovered in operation (WATCH)

    The DIG has also issued a press note, appealing to the public to report any information immediately. The Pathankot Police control room number has been made available for this purpose. Since the sighting was reported, both the district police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been on high alert, conducting continuous search operations to prevent any potential incidents. 

    Residents alerted the police after noticing suspicious individuals in the Keedi Gandiyal village on the Pathankot-Jammu-Kashmir border. Upon receiving the information, police and commando units swiftly launched search operations in the Kidi Gandiyal and Kalashar villages, sealing off the entire area. Despite their efforts, the police have not yet located the suspect.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
