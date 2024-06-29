BREAKING: 5 buses catch fire near nursing home at Hegganahalli cross in Bengaluru

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    In a startling incident near Hegganahalli Cross in Bengaluru, five buses parked near a private nursing home college caught fire earlier today. The incident, which occurred around 2:40 pm, saw fire brigade vehicles rushing to the scene to contain the blaze.

    The buses, reportedly parked in a space belonging to the college, caught fire accidentally. The flames quickly spread from one standing bus to the adjacent vehicles, prompting immediate action from the college authorities who alerted the fire brigade.

    Firefighters from the local fire brigade swiftly arrived at the location and successfully extinguished the fire before it could cause further damage. Rajagopal Nagar police also visited the site to assess the situation, confirming that there were no casualties reported in connection with the incident.

    The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that it may have been sparked accidentally in one of the parked buses. The college management is cooperating with authorities to investigate the incident further.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 3:59 PM IST
