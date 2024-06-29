Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gujarat: Canopy collapse at Rajkot airport echoes tragic incident at Delhi Terminal-1

    Preliminary reports said that there were no injuries or casualties from the Rajkot Airport incident. The collapse took place with Gujarat experiencing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advances further into the state.

    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    A canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop-off area outside Gujarat's Rajkot Airport on Saturday (June 29) amid heavy rainfall. This incident took place just a day after a tragic event at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1, where a roof collapse resulted in casualties.

    Preliminary reports said that there were no injuries or casualties from the Rajkot Airport incident. The collapse took place with Gujarat experiencing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon advances further into the state.

    Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the districts of Kutch, Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Narmada, and Valsad.

    The Rajkot incident follows closely on the heels of the deadly roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport early Friday morning. That incident resulted in the death of a 45-year-old cab driver and injured eight others, leading to the indefinite suspension of operations at Terminal 1, which handles approximately 200 flights daily.

    The cause of the collapse is under investigation, though heavy rainfall and strong winds are suspected factors.

    Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh each for those with minor injuries. The ministry has also mandated structural inspections at all airports across the country to prevent future incidents.

    Additionally, Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the Delhi airport incident.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 1:58 PM IST
