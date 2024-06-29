Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nitish Kumar's party demands 'special category' status for Bihar in new resolution; check details

    The JDU proposed that this quota be enshrined in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, thereby shielding it from judicial scrutiny and ensuring its uninterrupted implementation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

    The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Saturday (June 29) wrapped up its national executive meeting with a significant resolution demanding special category status for Bihar. The party, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stressed the critical need for this status, citing persistent economic and developmental disparities in the state.

    Addressing the media post-meeting, a senior JDU leader said, "The demand for special state status for Bihar is not new. It is a crucial step towards accelerating Bihar's growth trajectory and addressing the state's unique challenges."

    The resolution also stressed the importance of protecting Bihar's reservation quota, which was recently increased to 65 percent.

    The JDU proposed that this quota be enshrined in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, thereby shielding it from judicial scrutiny and ensuring its uninterrupted implementation.

    In light of recent controversies, the party expressed grave concern over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and called for a comprehensive investigation.

    "It is imperative to restore the credibility of such crucial examinations and uphold the trust of students and parents in the fairness of the process," the leader added.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 2:29 PM IST
