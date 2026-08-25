Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has ordered the conversion of all old water works to RCC structures and prioritized shifting from tubewells to canal-based systems. The move aims to combat poor water quality caused by groundwater mixing.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed that all old water works where the mixing of groundwater is affecting water quality be converted into RCC (reinforced cement concrete)-based structures. He also directed that wherever feasible, tubewell-based water works should be converted on priority to canal-based water supply systems.

The Chief Minister gave these directions on Tuesday while chairing a meeting with officers of the Public Health Engineering Department to review the status of water works and drinking water supply across the state. Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa also remained present in the meeting, a release said.

Current Water Supply Infrastructure

Principal Secretary of the department Pankaj Yadav, informed that 1,888 canal-based water works and 4,199 boosting stations are currently operational across Haryana. In addition, 12,404 tubewells and five Ranney Well schemes are being used for water supply. He said the department has already handed over 3,674 tubewells to the respective Gram Panchayats.

He further informed that, based on requirements, work is in progress for 103 new canal-based water works, 1,065 new tubewells, 369 new boosting stations and two new Ranney Wells. Of the 7,005-km distribution network, 1,525 km of pipelines are to be replaced, of which 837 km will be replaced by March 2027. He said 466 brick-built water works are being converted into RCC-based water works at an estimated cost of around Rs. 1,000 crore.

Upgrading for Safe Drinking Water

The Chief Minister said providing safe drinking water to the people of Haryana is a priority of the State Government and adequate funds will be made available to ensure an uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water across the state. He directed that all water works where groundwater mixes with stored water, leading to higher levels of TDS, hardness and fluoride, should be converted into RCC-based structures.

Treating such water to make it fully fit for drinking puts additional pressure on the machinery at water works, he said, underlining the need to convert such facilities to RCC-based structures. Saini said the measures currently being undertaken by the government are expected to bring an improvement in groundwater levels in the coming years. These efforts will not only help arrest the decline in groundwater levels but also improve water quality. He said the quality of Yamuna water flowing from Haryana towards Delhi has also improved following the establishment of treatment plants.

Planning for Future Growth

The Chief Minister directed officers to ensure that the capacity of new water works being constructed is planned in accordance with the growing population. (ANI)