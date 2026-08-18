Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and AP Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu offered prayers at Tirumala temple, seeking blessings for the nation's progress under PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision and AP's development.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple during the Suprabhata Seva on Tuesday morning, seeking blessings for the country, Andhra Pradesh and the well-being of people.

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu also offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during the morning rituals at the renowned hill shrine.

Rajya Sabha MP Chintakayala Vijay also visited the temple and had darshan of the deity.

Prayers for Nation and State's Progress

Speaking after his visit, Harivansh Narayan Singh described his early-morning darshan as a memorable experience and said prayers were offered for the nation as well as for the personal well-being of devotees.

"Early this morning, I had the privilege of a beautiful darshan of Lord Venkateswara; it was a truly memorable experience. We offered prayers for the nation as well as for ourselves," Singh said.

The Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman said prayers were offered for India's continued progress and for the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a developed India by 2047.

"For the country, we prayed that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, who has resolved to build the nation and is steering it towards a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, achieves grand success in this endeavour," he said.

He also prayed for Andhra Pradesh, saying he hoped the state would continue on a path of development and achieve a distinct global identity. He extended his wishes for the success of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's development vision for the state.

"May his dreams of propelling the state forward and transforming it into a highly developed region with a distinct global identity be realised," Singh said.

Personal Prayers for Well-being

He also said that his personal prayers were focused on health, strength and the ability of people to serve the nation and their families.

"On a personal level, I prayed that the Almighty grants us all good health, as well as the strength and capability to serve both the country and our families," he added.

About Tirumala Temple and Suprabhata Seva

The visit took place at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage centres in the country. The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Lord Balaji, and is situated on the Tirumala hills in Tirupati.

The shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year. Various rituals and sevas are conducted at the temple as part of its daily schedule.

The Suprabhata Seva is among the early-morning rituals at the temple. The seva marks the ceremonial awakening of Lord Venkateswara and is considered an important religious observance for devotees seeking an early darshan.

Visit Highlights National and State Aspirations

The visit by the senior political leaders comes amid the continuing importance of Tirumala as a major spiritual and cultural centre. Leaders and public figures visiting the shrine often offer prayers for the welfare of the nation and the people.

During his interaction with the media, Singh's remarks also linked the religious visit with broader aspirations for national and state development, highlighting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the goal of taking Andhra Pradesh towards greater economic and social development. (ANI)