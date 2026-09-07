Delhi government agencies marked International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, focusing on dust from construction and biomass burning. An event with a tree plantation drive aimed to raise public awareness and encourage sustainable community practices.

Government agencies in Delhi on Monday came together to mark the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, using the occasion to highlight two persistent sources of air pollution in the capital: dust from construction and demolition sites and the burning of biomass.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi, jointly organised the event at the MCD West Zone Primary School in Subhash Nagar. The programme focused on creating greater public awareness about air pollution and encouraging sustainable practices at the community level.

Community Action and Awareness

Officials, engineers, builders, architects and sanitation workers took part in the event, underlining the need for coordinated action to tackle Delhi's air quality challenges. A major highlight of the programme was a tree plantation drive on the school premises. Organisers said increasing green cover can play an important role in improving the urban environment, supporting biodiversity and contributing to better air quality.

School students also took an active part in the celebrations. They presented cultural programmes and led an awareness rally through the surrounding neighbourhood, carrying the message of cleaner air and responsible environmental practices to local residents.

Call for Collective Action

Addressing the gathering, Ward Committee Chairman Harish Oberoi said citizens and government agencies could collectively make a difference to the city's air quality. “We have the power to change the air around us,” Oberoi said, stressing the need for stronger dust-control measures at construction sites and steps to curb biomass burning. “By strengthening dust control at construction sites and reducing biomass burning, we protect our health and our city’s future. This Swachh Vayu Diwas, we renew our pledge to act with urgency and work together for cleaner air,” he said.

West Zone Deputy Commissioner Col Vinod Atri called for sustained efforts rather than one-day campaigns to address Delhi's pollution problem. He said the 2026 observance served as a reminder that cleaner air would require continued participation from government departments, industry, local communities and individual citizens. “Protecting air quality is a shared responsibility,” Atri said, adding that coordinated action would be essential for building a healthier and greener Delhi.

Senior Environmental Engineer from the DPCC Sanjay Vats, Department of Environment Senior Scientific Officer Ranjana Sharma and Sanjar Ali, Programme Manager of the Clean Air Programme at WRI India, were among those present at the event. Engineers from the MCD's Maintenance, Building and DEMS departments also participated, along with representatives from the construction sector, architects and sanitation staff.

Tackling Key Pollutants

Speakers at the event stressed that construction and demolition activities need better dust-management practices, including effective measures to prevent dust from escaping into the surrounding environment. They also called for stricter enforcement against biomass burning, which can worsen pollution during the colder months.

Preparing for Winter Pollution

The event comes ahead of Delhi's annual battle with deteriorating air quality during the winter season, when multiple pollution sources combine with unfavourable weather conditions to trap pollutants over the city. Officials and participants reiterated the need for sustainable urban development and stronger implementation of clean-air regulations, saying that long-term improvements would depend on consistent action by authorities as well as greater public participation. (ANI)