A man and a woman were shot dead by unidentified assailants inside a house in Sasaram, Bihar. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident, which occurred on Sunday night. No arrests have been made so far.

A man and a woman were shot dead in the Beda locality of Sasaram in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said on Monday.

SIT to investigate

Rohtas Superintendent of Police Raj said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. “Two people, a man and a woman, have been shot dead in the Beda locality. An SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter. An FSL team is also collecting evidence from the crime scene, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted,” the SP said.

How the incident unfolded

According to police, unidentified assailants allegedly entered a house in the Beda area and opened fire on the two victims. The incident took place late on Sunday night, according to reports.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the firing and began collecting evidence. Empty cartridges were also recovered from the scene, according to preliminary reports. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is examining the crime scene for further evidence, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Motive unknown, no arrests yet

The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, and police are investigating all possible angles. No arrest has been reported so far. Further details are awaited (ANI)