Har Ghar Tiranga: Want to participate in campaign? know steps to register and download certificate here

The government launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to hoist or display the Indian flag in their homes and also encouraged them to change their social media account display pictures (DPs) to the Tricolour.

If you wish to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, you can upload your photos to the website harghartiranga.com to get featured on the portal. Registering for the campaign can obtain the Har Ghar Tiranga certificate. The following are the steps to register for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and download the certificate:

Know the steps to register for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign:

1) Go to the official website, harghartiranga.com

2) Click on the 'Pin a Flag' link; from there, you'll be taken to another page

3) On the new page, upload your image, enter required details, such as name and mobile number, and click on the 'Next' option. Also, you can use your google account to get registered

4) Fill in your personal information or use your social login to proceed to the next step

5) Allow access to your location by activating your device's 'Location' feature

6) Set up a virtual flag in your location. You have now joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

7) You will receive an online certificate that can be easily downloaded after successfully pinning a virtual flag (Tiranga) at your location

Know some interesting facts about Har Ghar Tiranga campaign:

1) The Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is being held to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence. People can display their enthusiasm and commitment by hoisting a flag at their homes from August 13 to 15, 2022. Following the steps mentioned above, they can pin a virtual flag and get a certificate.

2) Until now, nearly 1,66,95,243 flags have been pinned by people around India. On the official portal, harghartiranga.com, 38,13,697 selfies with the national flag (Tricolour) have been uploaded.

3) People all over India are organising Har Ghar Tiranga quizzes, drawing competitions, and other events to demonstrate their support for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and to reignite a patriotic sentiment in Indians.

