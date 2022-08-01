Har Ghar Tiranga: Volunteers urge citizens to buy 'Made in India' flags rather than those Made in China

Volunteers from the Bharat Flag Foundation are distributing pamphlets to people, encouraging them to celebrate Independence Day and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by purchasing only 'Made in India' flags.

Following the massive demand for the national tricolour before Independence Day and the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, volunteers are urging Pune residents to buy locally made Indian flags rather than those made in China.

Volunteers from the Bharat Flag Foundation are distributing pamphlets to people and shopkeepers, encouraging them to celebrate Independence Day and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by purchasing only 'Made in India' flags, which are available in the market for Rs 30 each.

Rahul Bhalerao, Executive President of the Bharat Flag Foundation, while speaking with PTI said, "With the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be held ahead of Independence Day, there will be a huge demand for the Indian tricolour, and a large number of China-made flags may be pushed into the market. We will indirectly help the Chinese economy if these flags are purchased."

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, launched as part of the country's 75th-anniversary celebrations, aims to encourage people to display tricolour with almost no restrictions. This campaign aims to encourage citizens to fly the tricolour in their homes for three days, from August 13 to August 15.

Bhalerao stated that the organisation is encouraging people to buy only flags made in India to support the Indian economy.

He added that they are urging sellers and buyers to select 'Made in India' flags and avoid flags made in China.

Girish Murudkar, owner of Pune's famous Murudkar Zendewale, a large-scale establishment that sells Puneri phetas (headgear), flags, and badges, claims that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has increased demand for the national flag by at least tenfold.

"We routinely sell 20,000 small, medium, and large-size flags at our outlets before Independence Day and Republic Day.

However, with the announcement of the Centre's campaign, the demand for the flag has increased. So far, we've sold between 50,000 and 60,000 flags, and as Independence Day approaches, demand for the flag will rise," said Murudkar, the founder of the Bharat Flag Foundation.

He also stated that a cotton/polyester flag measuring 20 x 30 inches would be available for Rs 30 each.

According to him, the government changed the Flag Code to permit both machine-made polyester flags and hand-spun (khadi) flags in anticipation of a rise in the demand for flags for the campaign.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently amended the Indian Flag Code, allowing polyester or machine-made flags.

According to the amendment, the National Flag of India shall be made of hand spun and hand woven or machine-made cotton/polyester/wool/silk khadi bunting.

According to Murudkar, the demand for tricolour flags has increased tenfold.

"Our thrust and goal are for people to buy only locally made flags rather than flags made in China. Through our foundation, we are reaching out to people," he stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is becoming a mass movement and urged people to use 'tiranga' as their social media profile picture between August 2 and 15.

(With inputs from PTI)

