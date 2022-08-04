Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office

The Department of Posts recently announced the sale of National Flags for purchase online via the ePostoffice portal www.epostoffice.gov.in.

As India's 75th Independence Day approaches, post offices across the country are selling the national flag of India as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The sale of Indian flags began on August 1.

The department has also directed post offices to deliver the flags as soon as possible because the sale window is very narrow just before Independence Day.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow citizens to hoist the Indian flag at their homes at any time of day or night. Previously, the Tricolour could only be hoisted from sunrise to sunset.

Know how to buy an Indian flag from the post office:

1) The Department of Posts recently announced the sale of National Flags for purchase online via the ePostoffice portal and the official website www.epostoffice.gov.in.

2) The Indian flag size is 20 inches x 30 inches (without a flagpole). The Tricolour is available for Rs 25 per piece. On the Indian flag, there is no GST.

Know the steps to buy an Indian flag from the post office:

1) Visit the website, www.epostoffice.gov.in

2) On the home page, click on the image of the Indian national flag

3) Under the picture, 'click the image to purchase flag'

4) Specify the delivery address, the number of Flags to be purchased (a maximum of 5 Flags per customer at first) and your mobile phone number

5) The latest flag code will be prompted to you during the purchasing process

6) After all the process, make the online payment to complete your order

Customers will not be able to cancel their orders once they have been placed. The flag will be delivered free of charge by the nearest post office.

