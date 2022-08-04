Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office

    The Department of Posts recently announced the sale of National Flags for purchase online via the ePostoffice portal www.epostoffice.gov.in. 
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    As India's 75th Independence Day approaches, post offices across the country are selling the national flag of India as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

    The Department of Posts recently announced the sale of National Flags for purchase online via the ePostoffice portal www.epostoffice.gov.in. The sale of Indian flags began on August 1.

    The department has also directed post offices to deliver the flags as soon as possible because the sale window is very narrow just before Independence Day.

    The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow citizens to hoist the Indian flag at their homes at any time of day or night. Previously, the Tricolour could only be hoisted from sunrise to sunset.

    Know how to buy an Indian flag from the post office:
    1) The Department of Posts recently announced the sale of National Flags for purchase online via the ePostoffice portal and the official website www.epostoffice.gov.in.

    2) The Indian flag size is 20 inches x 30 inches (without a flagpole). The Tricolour is available for Rs 25 per piece. On the Indian flag, there is no GST.

    Know the steps to buy an Indian flag from the post office:
    1) Visit the website, www.epostoffice.gov.in
    2) On the home page, click on the image of the Indian national flag
    3) Under the picture, 'click the image to purchase flag'
    4) Specify the delivery address, the number of Flags to be purchased (a maximum of 5 Flags per customer at first) and your mobile phone number
    5) The latest flag code will be prompted to you during the purchasing process
    6) After all the process, make the online payment to complete your order

    Customers will not be able to cancel their orders once they have been placed. The flag will be delivered free of charge by the nearest post office.

    Also Read: Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night

    Also Read: PM Modi: Put 'tiranga' as profile picture on social media between August 2-15

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
