    'Hamara tax, hamara money, hamara vaccine': PM Modi lambasts Congress in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

    Expressing concern over divisive language used by certain political entities, PM Modi cautioned against its potential harm to the country's future. He criticized the mindset of some national parties for promoting divisive narratives, deeming it unfortunate.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 7) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during the Motion of Thanks address. His speech highlighted the party's historical actions that, according to him, undermined democracy and stifled press freedom while attempting to sow divisions within the country.

    Questioning the Congress party's credibility to speak on democracy and federalism, PM Modi accused them of fostering divisive narratives. He stressed the government's dedication to addressing fundamental needs and enhancing the ease of living for citizens, with a focus on raising the overall quality of life.

    "A nation is not just a piece of land for us. For all of us, it is an inspirational unit," stated PM Modi in Parliament, emphasizing the significance of balanced development across the nation. He underscored that if one region lags in progress, it impacts the entire country.

    "Hamara tax hamara money, hamara vaccine, tumhara vaccine ye kya bhasha boli jaarhai hai...? ("Our tax, our money! What language is being used?) This is dangerous to the future of the country," PM Modi remarked, highlighting the imperative for responsible rhetoric in political discourse.

    Prime Minister Modi's address also underscored the vital importance of unity, development, and responsible governance for the nation's progress and prosperity. 

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 5:13 PM IST
