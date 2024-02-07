Congress has become outdated, Modi 3.0 will lay strong foundation for Viksit Bharat: PM's Top Quotes in RS

The Prime Minister questioned the credibility of the Congress, pointing out its failure to provide complete reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and neglecting the reservation for the economically disadvantaged in the general category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 7) took center stage in the latest Parliament session, responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks in the Rajya Sabha. Responding to the 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi criticized the Congress for its historical stance on reservation policies.

The Prime Minister questioned the credibility of the Congress, pointing out its failure to provide complete reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and neglecting the reservation for the economically disadvantaged in the general category.

PM Modi quotes Nehru's letter opposing reservations, sparks debate (WATCH)

Here are the key points from PM Modi's address:

1. We want to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047. No place for a 20th-century mindset, it can't make India Viksit Bharat.

2. In the old Parliament, attempts were made to stifle the PM's voice. I kept hearing each word of yours. Today too, you (Opposition) have come prepared to not hear a thing.

3. This Congress is preaching about democracy and federalism? They have left no stones unturned to break the country over language.

4. The Congress that has murdered democracy, toppled elected governments dozens of times, chained democracy behind bars, tried to lock down the media, tried to break the country - now they are giving statements to break North and South.

Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH)

5. Kharge would have heard the song 'Aisa mauka kaha mila hoga'. He was having fun hitting fours and sixes since "commanders" were not there.

6. The budget used to be presented in the evening because the time was at par with the English time. If you were not influenced by them, why are there signs of English rule in Andaman and Nicobar Islands? Why did you not build a war memorial for the jawans? Why did you look down on Indian languages?

7. I wondered how he had the freedom to speak so much. Then I realised, two "special commanders" were not there. Kharge made use of this opportunity.

8. Such a big party (Congress) that has ruled for decades. I am not happy that this has happened. I feel pity. Such a big party that has ruled for decades has to see such a fall.

'I thank the President for her address': PM Modi at Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

9. Special thanks to Malikarjun Kharge. I have hardly felt such joy in Parliament. I was pleased with the fact that Kharge spoke at length.

10. During Congress rule, India was a Fragile Five economy, policy paralysis became its identity. We became a top 5 economy in our 10 years. We have struggled our way through such challenging times.