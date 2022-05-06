Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Gyanvapi mosque survey begins amid tense moments

    There was a lot of commotion on the road when the commissioner and the court-appointed team reached the Gyanvapi mosque.

    Gyanvapi mosque survey begins amid tense moments
    Vipin Vijayan
    Gyanvapi Mosque, First Published May 6, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    The work of videography and survey of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Gyanvapi, Shringar Gaur and other deities has started amid tensions in the area. There were protests heard from outside the mosque premises ahead of the survey team's arrival. Not only this, when the commissioner and the court-appointed team reached the spot, there was a lot of commotion on the road. 

    After the sloganeering from one side, the other side also started raising slogans. Police personnel, who had already been deployed at the spot, somehow pacified the people and pushed them back from the streets. Anticipating trouble, the local administration had already deployed additional personnel outside the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

    SM Yasin, joint secretary of Anjuman Insanjariya Masjid Committee, announced his opposition to the survey. He said that the team coming to the Gyanvapi campus for videography and survey will not be allowed to enter. However, later it was told by the lawyers of the committee that the court order will have to be implemented and that opposing it will invite contempt proceedings. 

    The survey team comprises over 30 people, including Advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar. Tight security arrangements have been made for the survey. In fact, the area has been virtually converted into a cantonment. 

    Ahead of the survey team's arrival, an attempt was made to stir up emotions when a woman suddenly started praying next to the barricade outside at gate number 4. The woman offered her Namaz after which the policemen picked up the woman from there and took her into custody. 

    The survey team is expected to submit a report in the court on May 10. The evidence collected in the videography and survey of Shringar Gauri and Dev Vigrahas located on the premises will be kept at a safe place provided by the police.

    The local court directive to conduct a survey came based on a plea filed in April 2021 by Delhi-based Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, Rakhi Singh and others seeking permission for daily worship and rituals for Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Nandi. The temple is located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. 

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
