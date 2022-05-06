Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha braces for cyclone; districts told to arrange safe shelters

    The IMD has notified the Odisha government that a low-pressure region is expected to emerge over the South Andaman Sea and its surroundings by Friday as a result of cyclonic circulation. Special Relief Commissioner urged district collectors to monitor IMD predictions and warnings on a regular basis, and he directed authorities to produce a compliance report on the suggested measures, including specific information on arrangements made in their respective districts, by May 6.

    Odisha, First Published May 6, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    The Odisha government has instructed collectors in 18 districts to be prepared for a possible cyclone coming in from the Bay of Bengal ahead of the creation of a low pressure region in the Andaman Sea. In a letter to the district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena asked them to prepare in advance to reduce the impact of the possible cyclone.

    He urged district collectors to monitor IMD predictions and warnings on a regular basis, and he directed authorities to produce a compliance report on the suggested measures, including specific information on arrangements made in their respective districts, by May 6. The IMD has notified the Odisha government that a low-pressure region is expected to emerge over the South Andaman Sea and its surroundings by Friday as a result of cyclonic circulation.

    In the following 48 hours, it is expected to strengthen into a depression and travel north-westward. The IMD also predicted that circumstances would be favourable for the creation of a storm next week.

    Jena directed district collectors to identify vulnerable persons and relocate them to secure shelters, as well as to establish a thorough evacuation plan for those living in kutcha huts, along the shore, or in low-lying regions. The old, disabled, women, and children should be directed to geo-tagged refuge structures. All permanent and temporary safe shelter facilities should be geo-tagged, and each should be overseen by a team of three local officials, two men and one women, such as ASHA workers, lady teachers, lady constables, and house guards.

    This exercise, too, must be finished by May 6, and information on designated safe shelter structures, including latitude and longitude coordinates, names of personnel in charge, and cell phone numbers, must be given to the SRC, according to the letter.

    Jena was also asked to locate temporary shelters as needed, and all cyclone and flood shelters should be assessed quickly by local tehsildars. They should inspect the shelters' water supply, toilets, generators, inflatable tower lights, mechanical cutters, and other equipment. Because the power supply is shut off during the cyclone's peak phase, all workplaces should plan for backup power at that time. Generators at various workplaces and health facilities should be examined quickly, and enough fuel should be kept, he advised.

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
