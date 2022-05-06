Bengaluru start-up announces 'Right to Nap', allows 30-min break for employees every day

WakeFit also provided a screenshot of an internal email received by co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, in which she discusses giving proper attention to a "crucial part of rest- the afternoon nap."

A Bengaluru-based start-up allows its staff to take 30-minute naps at work. Wakefit, based in Bengaluru, declared the "right to nap" on Twitter. According to their statement, all staff will be allowed to snooze from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day. Employees' calendars will be blocked during this period, which has been designated as "Official Nap Time."

Furthermore, the firm is focusing on developing "cosy sleep pods" and "silent chambers" within the office to give staff with a "ideal slumber environment." “We have been in the business of sleep for over six years now and yet have failed to do justice to a crucial aspect of rest – the afternoon nap. We have always taken naps seriously, but starting today, we will be taking things up a notch,” Ramalingegowda wrote.

According to a poster posted by the business, they are also working on developing "cosy sleep pods" and "silent spaces" in the office to ensure uninterrupted rest.

For the uninitiated, Wakefit conducted a 'Right to Work Naps' poll in 2019, in which 70% of 1,500 respondents stated that they do not have a 'nap room' at work, and 86% stated that having one would enhance their productivity.

WakeFit also provided a screenshot of an internal email received by co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, in which she discusses giving proper attention to a "crucial part of rest- the afternoon nap." The email cites NASA and Harvard research that show napping improves performance and prevents burnout.

Wakefit paid a select interns Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep every day for 100 days in 2019. Wakefit.co introduced the 'Wakefit Sleep Internship,' in which chosen candidates were obliged to sleep nine hours every night for 100 days. The chosen individuals would sleep on the company's mattress, receive a sophisticated fitness and sleep tracker, and receive professional counselling.

