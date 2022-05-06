Comedian Kunal Kamra in trouble for 'joke' using kid who sang for PM

The NCPCR took cognizance of the complaint that claimed that comedian Kunal Kamra had doctored the video of a seven-year-old boy to further his own political agenda.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked for action to be initiated against comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly doctoring the video of a child who was singing a song praising India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to Germany.

The NCPCR took cognizance of the complaint that claimed that the comedian had doctored the video of a seven-year-old boy to further his own political agenda.

Stating that Kamra's action was violative of the provision of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the NCPCR noted that using children for such promotional purposes is harmful and detrimental to their well-being.

The child rights body has asked Twitter to take action against Kunal Kamra's account for posting the doctored video. It has also asked Twitter for an action taken report within a week.

Earlier, the minor's father had slammed Kamra for making fun of his son. Kamra had shared the video posted on the Asianet Newsable Twitter handle and poked fun at the minor. The comedian replaced the song 'Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat' -- which was sung by the seven-year-old -- with 'Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain'.

After Kamra posted the doctored video, the boy's father responded on Twitter, saying: "He is my 7-year-old son, who wanted to sing this song for his beloved Motherland. Though he is still very young certainly he loves his country more than you Mr Kamra or Kachra whatever you are. Keep the poor boy out of your filthy politics & try to work on your poor jokes."

Continuing to defend his action, Kamra replied to the boy's father, saying: "The video is in the public domain by a news Organisation. The joke is not on your son, while you enjoy your son singing for his motherland to the most popular son, there are songs that he should listen to from people of his country also."

The remarks did not go down well with the Twitter users, many of whom slammed the comedian. Some said that though the video is in the public domain, it does not give Kamra the right to manipulate it. Others sought legal action to be initiated against the comedian.

