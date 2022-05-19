Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi mosque case: SC asks Varanasi court to not pass any orders today; defers matter till Friday

    On Thursday, a court-appointed panel charged with conducting a videographic study of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex delivered its report.

    The Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea by the mosque committee contesting the Gyanvapi complex videography, has instructed the Varanasi court not to issue any orders on Thursday and not proceed with the case till Friday. The apex court is now scheduled to hear the case on Friday, 20th May at 3 pm. On Thursday, a court-appointed panel charged with conducting a videographic study of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex delivered its report.

    Meanwhile, Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said the report has been submitted before the court. "People from both sides will be present before the court. It is a 10-15 page long report," he added.

    According to attorney Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case, Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh delivered the report of the survey work conducted on May 14, 15, and 16 before the court of District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar. Ajay Mishra, who was ousted as attorney commissioner by the court, also filed a report late Wednesday evening on the survey he performed on May 6 and 7, according to Yadav.

    The Varanasi Court is considering a plea from five Hindu women who want to worship idols on the exterior walls of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which is located close to the famed Kashi Vishwanath temple.

    According to one of the attorneys participating in the recording at the mosque, a "Shivling" was discovered within a pond commonly used for "Wazoo," or Islamic purifying procedures before namaaz. The Supreme Court has ruled that if a "Shivling" is discovered in the complex, the place should be safeguarded, but Muslims should not be prevented from worshipping at the mosque.

