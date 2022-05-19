Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court

    Following the discovery of the shivling, the Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure that the space within the complex be secured without interfering with the Muslim community's ability to worship.

    Gyanvapi mosque case Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court SC to resume hearing gcw
    New Delhi, First Published May 19, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

    The official survey report from the Gyanvapi mosque complex has been submitted to Varanasi Court in a sealed cover, by the court-appointed special assistant commissioner, Vishal Singh on Thursday.

    Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh on Thursday informed that Gyanvapi survey report ahas been submitted. He said the report, which runs in 10-12 pages, will be placed before the court between 10 am-12 pm today. "It is a 10-12 page-long report, we will submit it before the court between 10 am-12 pm today. The further process is up to the court. The Court will examine it and then give an order," he said.

    Following the discovery of the shivling, the Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure that the space within the complex be secured without interfering with the Muslim community's ability to worship. Meanwhile, the Varanasi court extended the survey team's deadline for submitting its findings by two days.

    Also Read | Gyanvapi mosque plea: Supreme Court says 'shivling' area to be protected

    The lawsuit revolves around a petition asking permission for Hindus to pray behind the Gyanvapi mosque complex's western wall. After the five Hindu ladies submitted their petitions, a Varanasi court ordered a videotaped survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex last month.

    Earlier this week, Hindu attorneys claimed that a 'shivling' had been discovered in a well in the mosque compound. The Muslim side refuted the notion, claiming that the monument is only a fountain.

    Also Read | Explained: Places of Worship Act, 1991; Know the contentious law

    The Varanasi court fired Ajay Mishra, who was in charge of the filming on Tuesday for allegedly leaking information from the report to a "personal cameraperson" he had hired. Vishal Singh, a team member, was appointed in his stead.

    Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque case: Survey report not complete, officials request more time

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
