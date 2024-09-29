Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for not providing info; read details

    Gurugram Police have filed an FIR against WhatsApp and its nodal officer, alleging that the platform refused to provide information related to a fraud investigation, thereby obstructing the probe and withholding crucial evidence.

    Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for not providing info; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    Gurugram Police have filed an FIR against social media platform WhatsApp and its nodal officer. The police allege that WhatsApp failed to comply with legal directives related to an investigation. The police sought information from WhatsApp for a case registered under fraud and criminal conspiracy but did not receive it.

    The police claim that WhatsApp hindered the investigation by withholding crucial electronic evidence that could help identify the accused. According to the FIR, WhatsApp's refusal to provide the requested information violates its legal obligations and constitutes deliberate obstruction of legal proceedings.

    WhatsApp refused to provide information to the police
    The police initially sent a notice to WhatsApp on July 17, 2024, seeking information about specific phone numbers related to the case. In response, WhatsApp sought clarification on the nature of the criminal activity on July 19. The police replied on July 25, reiterating the need for the requested information.

    The police stated that WhatsApp raised objections to providing the requested information. A detailed response was provided on August 23, emphasizing the need for immediate action due to serious concerns related to the case. Despite this, WhatsApp rejected the request on August 28. The police said that WhatsApp's conduct suggests deliberate assistance to the accused individuals, including the intentional suppression of crucial electronic evidence and obstruction of the investigation.

    According to WhatsApp, a user's records can only be disclosed by the platform's terms of service and applicable law. Before disclosing user information, WhatsApp assesses whether the request aligns with internationally recognized standards, including human rights, due process, and the rule of law.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years anr

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1,200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post shk

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations anr

    Kerala: MLA PV Anvar booked for trying to create unrest in society by circulating phone conversations

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: winning ticket prize money details and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-670 September 29 2024: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 70 lakh?

    Recent Stories

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises women farmers, water conservation efforts; check details

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others grace red carpet [PHOTOS] ATG

    IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and others grace red carpet [PHOTOS]

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years anr

    Kerala govt grants two-year extension for 1,200 KSRTC buses set to complete 15 years

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post shk

    Man compares work-from-home with parents to survival game 'Squid Game,' divides Internet; see viral post

    Karthi Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office RBA

    Karthi's Meiyazhagan and Harish Kalyan's Lubber Pandhu outperform Jr. NTR's Devara at Tamil Nadu Box Office

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon