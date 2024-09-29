Gurugram Police file FIR against WhatsApp for not providing info; read details

Gurugram Police have filed an FIR against WhatsApp and its nodal officer, alleging that the platform refused to provide information related to a fraud investigation, thereby obstructing the probe and withholding crucial evidence.

Gurugram Police have filed an FIR against social media platform WhatsApp and its nodal officer. The police allege that WhatsApp failed to comply with legal directives related to an investigation. The police sought information from WhatsApp for a case registered under fraud and criminal conspiracy but did not receive it.

The police claim that WhatsApp hindered the investigation by withholding crucial electronic evidence that could help identify the accused. According to the FIR, WhatsApp's refusal to provide the requested information violates its legal obligations and constitutes deliberate obstruction of legal proceedings.

The police initially sent a notice to WhatsApp on July 17, 2024, seeking information about specific phone numbers related to the case. In response, WhatsApp sought clarification on the nature of the criminal activity on July 19. The police replied on July 25, reiterating the need for the requested information.

The police stated that WhatsApp raised objections to providing the requested information. A detailed response was provided on August 23, emphasizing the need for immediate action due to serious concerns related to the case. Despite this, WhatsApp rejected the request on August 28. The police said that WhatsApp's conduct suggests deliberate assistance to the accused individuals, including the intentional suppression of crucial electronic evidence and obstruction of the investigation.

According to WhatsApp, a user's records can only be disclosed by the platform's terms of service and applicable law. Before disclosing user information, WhatsApp assesses whether the request aligns with internationally recognized standards, including human rights, due process, and the rule of law.

