Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Shweta Tiwari and more! 7 actresses who got age-shamed for their fashion choices
Malaika Arora's photoshoot attire
Due to the clothing choices she made during a photoshoot, Malaika Arora was subjected to internet mockery.
Neena Gupta's dress choice
Because she wore short dresses, Neena Gupta was subjected to age-based harassment and bullying on the internet.
Ameesha Patel's swimsuit photo
Ameesha Patel, who stars in Gadar 2, was ridiculed because she posted images of herself in a bikini.
Shweta Tiwari's bikini photos
When TV actress Shweta Tiwari posted images of herself in a bikini while on vacation, she was subjected to online hostility.
Mandira Bedi's online photos
Because she posted images online, notably of herself in a bikini, Mandira Bedi was subjected to trolling.
Sanjeeda Shaikh's bikini photos
When TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh was seen wearing a swimsuit, she was subjected to age homophobia and trolls.
Aishwarya Rai's blazer dress
A function that took place in Mumbai featured Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a black blazer dress. She was later tolled for her choice of outfit.