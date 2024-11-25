Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Shweta Tiwari and more! 7 actresses who got age-shamed for their fashion choices

Several Bollywood actresses have faced criticism and online trolling for their clothing choices. From Malaika Arora to Aishwarya Rai, these divas have been targeted for their bold fashion statements.

Panchayat 3 star Neena Gupta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora and more actresses who got age-shamed for wearing clothes of their choice.

Malaika Arora's photoshoot attire

Due to the clothing choices she made during a photoshoot, Malaika Arora was subjected to internet mockery.

Neena Gupta's dress choice

Because she wore short dresses, Neena Gupta was subjected to age-based harassment and bullying on the internet.

Ameesha Patel's swimsuit photo

Ameesha Patel, who stars in Gadar 2, was ridiculed because she posted images of herself in a bikini.

Shweta Tiwari's bikini photos

When TV actress Shweta Tiwari posted images of herself in a bikini while on vacation, she was subjected to online hostility.

Mandira Bedi's online photos

Because she posted images online, notably of herself in a bikini, Mandira Bedi was subjected to trolling.

Sanjeeda Shaikh's bikini photos

When TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh was seen wearing a swimsuit, she was subjected to age homophobia and trolls.

Aishwarya Rai's blazer dress

A function that took place in Mumbai featured Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing a black blazer dress. She was later tolled for her choice of outfit.

Latest Videos