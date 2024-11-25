New Year Bonus! Get an extra Rs 800 with Lakshmi Bhandar Scheme – Here's how to apply

Since coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool government has launched several welfare schemes. Now, a new update reveals that Lakshmi Bhandar beneficiaries will receive an additional Rs 800 at the beginning of the new year.

Lakshmi Bhandar, a scheme designed for women, has gained immense popularity. Programs like Kanyashree, Oikyashree, Sikshashree, and the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship provide financial aid and scholarships to students. The Medhashree Scholarship is another such initiative.

What is this scheme? Medhashree provides financial assistance to economically disadvantaged students.

This scheme aims to ensure that meritorious students can continue their education without financial constraints.

Who is eligible? Applicants must be permanent residents of West Bengal and financially disadvantaged. The annual family income should be Rs 2.5 lakh or less. Additionally, applicants must belong to the OBC or SC communities.

Students must be enrolled in classes 5 to 9. Those already receiving other state government scholarships are ineligible.

