Aishwarya-Abhishek divorce news: Celebrity lawyer reveals family issues behind couple separations these days

Celebrity divorce lawyer Vandana Shah reveals family issues often cause celebrity marriages to break down, sparking speculation about Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan's relationship struggles.



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's personal life has often been the subject of media speculation. Reports have surfaced in the past about the couple allegedly facing marital difficulties, but they have largely remained silent about these rumors.

Despite the couple's public appearances together, rumors regarding their possible split have continued to make headlines. Reports often point to various factors, such as family involvement or infidelity, but neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have publicly commented on these speculations.

Recent gossip surrounding the couple reignited old rumors of infidelity. While Abhishek was linked to actress Nimrat Kaur, these rumors remain unverified, with no substantial evidence backing these claims. However, the gossip still led to backlash on social media.

A celebrity divorce lawyer, Vandana Shah, recently made headlines with her comments on celebrity marriages during a podcast. She discussed the factors behind celebrity breakups and emphasized that boredom, rather than infidelity, is often the primary cause of marital breakdowns. Shah also discussed how external family members, particularly fathers-in-law, can play a significant role in marital issues. She pointed out that some celebrity husbands, despite appearing strong, tend to yield to their fathers, leaving their wives unhappy in the marriage.

Netizens quickly speculated that Vandana Shah's comments were about Aishwarya and Abhishek’s relationship. While she didn't name any specific celebrities, many felt her words closely mirrored the dynamics of the Bachchan family. Some even drew comparisons with other high-profile relationships like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Latest Videos