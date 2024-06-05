Gulmarg: Iconic 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song famed 106-yr-old Maharani Temple destroyed in fire (WATCH)

Authorities, including police teams and fire tenders, responded swiftly to the emergency, but despite their efforts, the temple was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with officials working to determine the origin of the blaze.

In a shocking incident, a fire completely destroyed the century-old Maharani temple, also known as the Rani Temple, located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday (June 5) morning. The blaze broke out at the Shiv Temple, renowned for its cultural significance and appearances in several Bollywood songs, including the iconic "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar" from the film "Aap Ki Kasam."

Authorities, including police teams and fire tenders, responded swiftly to the emergency, but despite their efforts, the temple was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with officials working to determine the origin of the blaze.

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details

The destruction of the temple has deeply saddened local residents and sparked a wave of speculation and suspicion. Many have raised questions about the timing of the incident, suggesting possible foul play.

The fire occurred just a day after National Conference (NC) vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conceded defeat to Independent candidate and separatist leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

The incident has prompted a flurry of reactions on social media, with many expressing their disbelief and concern. One user, Sharmishta Sharma, posted on X, "It's not even 24 hours since separatist Engineer Rashid won the election that the historic Maharani temple in Gulmarg was seen in flames overnight, reducing it to ashes. Is it an accident or just a coincidence?"

Election Results 2024: As NDA, INDIA plan their next moves, Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav fly together to Delhi

The temple, which held significant historical and cultural value, had been a cherished landmark in the region. Its loss is being mourned by many, who are calling for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

Latest Videos