Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Gulmarg: Iconic 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song famed 106-yr-old Maharani Temple destroyed in fire (WATCH)

    Authorities, including police teams and fire tenders, responded swiftly to the emergency, but despite their efforts, the temple was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with officials working to determine the origin of the blaze.

    Gulmarg Iconic 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' song famed 106-year-old Maharani Temple destroyed in fire (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a fire completely destroyed the century-old Maharani temple, also known as the Rani Temple, located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday (June 5) morning. The blaze broke out at the Shiv Temple, renowned for its cultural significance and appearances in several Bollywood songs, including the iconic "Jai Jai Shiv Shankar" from the film "Aap Ki Kasam."

    Authorities, including police teams and fire tenders, responded swiftly to the emergency, but despite their efforts, the temple was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with officials working to determine the origin of the blaze.

    Delhi: Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details

     

    The destruction of the temple has deeply saddened local residents and sparked a wave of speculation and suspicion. Many have raised questions about the timing of the incident, suggesting possible foul play.

    The fire occurred just a day after National Conference (NC) vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conceded defeat to Independent candidate and separatist leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.

    The incident has prompted a flurry of reactions on social media, with many expressing their disbelief and concern. One user, Sharmishta Sharma, posted on X, "It's not even 24 hours since separatist Engineer Rashid won the election that the historic Maharani temple in Gulmarg was seen in flames overnight, reducing it to ashes. Is it an accident or just a coincidence?"

    Election Results 2024: As NDA, INDIA plan their next moves, Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav fly together to Delhi

    The temple, which held significant historical and cultural value, had been a cherished landmark in the region. Its loss is being mourned by many, who are calling for a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire. 

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lok sabha election: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics anr

    Kerala: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics

    World Environment Day: PM Modi lauds India's increased forest cover, urges people to make 'planet better' anr

    World Environment Day: PM Modi lauds India's increased forest cover, urges people to make 'planet better'

    Delhi Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details AJR

    Delhi: Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details

    PM Modi likely to take oath for third time on June 8 after NDA's LS polls victory vkp

    BREAKING: PM Modi likely to take oath for third time on June 8 after NDA's LS polls victory

    Badhaai ho Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights' snt

    'Badhaai ho': Israel PM congratulates PM Modi on historic 3rd term, hopes ties with India surge 'new heights'

    Recent Stories

    Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with boyfriend Sikhar Pahariya ATG

    Janhvi Kapoor walks hand-in-hand with boyfriend Sikhar Pahariya

    Nagaland state lottery result June 05, 2024: Today's winning number Dear Indus Morning OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery result June 05, 2024: Today's winning number Dear Indus Morning OUT

    Kerala lok sabha election: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics anr

    Kerala: Snubbed by Thrissur voters, Congress leader K Muraleedharan announces break from politics

    World Environment Day: PM Modi lauds India's increased forest cover, urges people to make 'planet better' anr

    World Environment Day: PM Modi lauds India's increased forest cover, urges people to make 'planet better'

    Delhi Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details AJR

    Delhi: Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon