Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar students appearing for govt exam in Bengal harassed, forced to do sit-ups, video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Two students from Bihar who had gone to West Bengal to appear for the physical tests for a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment were harassed and forced to do sit-ups inside a room by a group of men. A video of the incident has now gone viral.

    Bihar students appearing for govt exam in Bengal harassed, forced to do sit-ups, video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 7:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 7:54 PM IST

    Two students from Bihar who had gone to West Bengal to appear for the physical tests for a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment were harassed and forced to do sit-ups by a group of men claiming to be from the police in Bengal's Siliguri. A video of the incident has now gone viral, sparking outrage over the treatment of students.

    Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), Giriraj Singh wrote, "Red carpet for Rohingya Muslims in Bengal and children from Bihar beaten up for taking exam? Are these children not part of India? Has the Mamata government resolved to save only rapists?". He also tagged BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. 

    The video shows the two men sleeping when some people barge into their room, wake them up and ask, in Bengali, where they are from. They are asked whether they understand Bengali and when they say they are from Bihar, they are questioned about the purpose of their visit. 

    Also read: UP HORROR! Woman BTech student locked up, assaulted in Mathura hostel room; shocking video surfaces (WATCH)

    One of the men, Ankit Yadav, says they have come to appear for a physical exam. A man in the group asks Yadav how they can appear for an exam in Bengal when they are not from the state. 

    When Yadav says the Siliguri centre was allotted to them, people from the group say only those with a domicile in Bengal can apply for that centre. The men in the group then ask Yadav to show his documents, claiming that they are from the police. The men continue to harass the students, claiming they had forged their domicile certificates.

    As the confrontation escalates and men in the group begin to threaten them, Yadav asks them to take him to the police station. He is pushed to the ground and then he says he will return to Bihar. Yadav and the other man are then made to do sit-ups and warned not to come to Bengal for exams again. Yadav is also pushed against the wall as he refuses to give his documents fearing they would be torn.

    The video ends with Yadav kneeling down, pleading with the attackers and promising that he would return home. 

    Union Minister Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also condemned the incident and targeted the opposition RJD and Congress in Bihar, who are allies of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, and asked how they could continue to support the party. 

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath AJR

    BJP's win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath

    PM Modi launches indigenous PARAM Rudra supercomputers for India's tech future AJR

    PM Modi launches indigenous PARAM Rudra supercomputers for India's tech future

    UP's entrepreneurial revival: Traditional arts revitalized through Yogi government's ODOP scheme dmn

    UP's entrepreneurial revival: Traditional arts revitalized through Yogi government's ODOP scheme

    UP SHOCKER! Madrasa student attacks cleric on neck with saw after he asked him not to smoke (WATCH) shk

    UP SHOCKER! Madrasa student attacks cleric on neck with saw after he asked him not to smoke (WATCH)

    "Officials stole smuggled gold...": MLA Anvar accuses Kerala Police of corruption, misuse of power dmn

    "Officials stole smuggled gold...": MLA Anvar accuses Kerala Police of corruption, misuse of power

    Recent Stories

    Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar once called Sridevi, Juhi Chawla 'Low Society'; here's what happened next RBA

    Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar once called Sridevi, Juhi Chawla 'Low Society'; here's what happened next

    BJP win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath AJR

    BJP's win in Jammu and Kashmir paves way for PoK's return to India: Yogi Adityanath

    cricket Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal hits ton as hosts dominate Day 1 scr

    Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Dinesh Chandimal hits ton as hosts dominate Day 1

    Lentil face pack: Achieve radiant skin in just 15 minutes RTM

    Lentil face pack: Achieve radiant skin in just 15 minutes

    Breaking the silence: Encouraging men to reflect on male privilege and support gender equality RTM

    Breaking the silence: Encouraging men to reflect on male privilege and support gender equality

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon