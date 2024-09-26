Bihar students appearing for govt exam in Bengal harassed, forced to do sit-ups, video sparks outrage (WATCH)

Two students from Bihar who had gone to West Bengal to appear for the physical tests for a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment were harassed and forced to do sit-ups inside a room by a group of men. A video of the incident has now gone viral.

Two students from Bihar who had gone to West Bengal to appear for the physical tests for a Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment were harassed and forced to do sit-ups by a group of men claiming to be from the police in Bengal's Siliguri. A video of the incident has now gone viral, sparking outrage over the treatment of students.

Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter), Giriraj Singh wrote, "Red carpet for Rohingya Muslims in Bengal and children from Bihar beaten up for taking exam? Are these children not part of India? Has the Mamata government resolved to save only rapists?". He also tagged BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The video shows the two men sleeping when some people barge into their room, wake them up and ask, in Bengali, where they are from. They are asked whether they understand Bengali and when they say they are from Bihar, they are questioned about the purpose of their visit.

One of the men, Ankit Yadav, says they have come to appear for a physical exam. A man in the group asks Yadav how they can appear for an exam in Bengal when they are not from the state.

When Yadav says the Siliguri centre was allotted to them, people from the group say only those with a domicile in Bengal can apply for that centre. The men in the group then ask Yadav to show his documents, claiming that they are from the police. The men continue to harass the students, claiming they had forged their domicile certificates.

As the confrontation escalates and men in the group begin to threaten them, Yadav asks them to take him to the police station. He is pushed to the ground and then he says he will return to Bihar. Yadav and the other man are then made to do sit-ups and warned not to come to Bengal for exams again. Yadav is also pushed against the wall as he refuses to give his documents fearing they would be torn.

The video ends with Yadav kneeling down, pleading with the attackers and promising that he would return home.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also condemned the incident and targeted the opposition RJD and Congress in Bihar, who are allies of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, and asked how they could continue to support the party.

