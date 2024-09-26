Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar once called Sridevi, Juhi Chawla 'Low Society'; here's what happened next

Namrata Shirodkar once upset netizens by commenting on the late actress Sridevi and Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla. Mahesh Babu’s wife's previous online chat has resurfaced on Reddit, in which the actress called Juhi Chawla and Sridevi ‘low society’ people.

In recent years, our favourite celebrities have begun to recognise the significance of their digital footprints, since netizens frequently unearth old interviews and discuss them on microblogging sites. Amid this, Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar's prior Rediff interview has emerged on Reddit, in which the actress referred to Juhi Chawla and Sridevi as 'low class' individuals.

Renu Desai

Namrata responded to a fan's query about making a place for herself in the profession among renowned actors, writing, “Definitely, I plan to carve a niche for myself, and as far as Juhi and Sri are concerned, they are completely L. S. If you want to know what that means, it means Low Society.”

Social media users were unhappy when Namrata made this comment in 1996. One person wrote, “I think Sridevi is a darn better actress than you ever will be and she has given more hits than you ever will.” Another added, “Namrata, I think you are one saucy lady. Who the hell are you to comment on Sridevi? What gives you the right to say such things?”

One person wrote, “Do you have enough talent in you to match Sridevi’s left toenail?” Another added, “You haven’t flourished in Bollywood and you started to comment on Juhi and Sri… who the hell are you??

Actor Mahesh Babus birthday wishes to Namrata Shirodkar grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness

Namrata also wrote about Madhuri Dixit during the AMA and mentioned, “Madhuri from what I know of her is very friendly but is a mummy’s girl!! That’s all the scoop I can give you. But, she’s a great actress!!” The two actresses were seen together in the 2000 film, Pukar. One fan asked Namrara if Akshay Kumar had ever made a move on her. The actress’ cryptic reply read, “Acting opposite Akshay is great fun.”

Namrata debuted in Bollywood in 1977 as a child actress in Shatrughan Sinha's film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. Although she was supposed to make her starring debut with Akshay Kumar and Sunil Shetty in Purab Ki Laila Aur Bassim Ki Chaila, the film was never released.

She formally debuted in 1998, with the film Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. She followed up with average-performing flicks like Mere Do Anmol Ratan and Hero Hindustani. Namrata Shirodkar is well known now as Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's wife.

Latest Videos