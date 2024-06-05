Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi: Major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar; check details

    The alarm was raised at 11:30 AM, and firefighting efforts are currently ongoing. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far. A DFS official confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored, and all necessary measures are being taken to control and extinguish the fire.

    A massive fire erupted at Eye 7 Hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday (June 5) morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Twelve fire engines were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

    Panic on Air Canada flight following bomb threat email; no danger found

    This incident follows closely on the heels of another major fire at Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, which occurred just days earlier. In that case, the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital, but, fortunately, no injuries were reported as the building was safely evacuated in time.

    These recent fires have raised serious concerns about fire safety protocols in Delhi's medical facilities. Last month, a tragic fire at a hospital in Vivek Vihar resulted in the deaths of six newborns. The blaze, which occurred at a five-bed neonatal centre, also injured five other infants.

    Subsequent investigations revealed several safety lapses, including the presence of 27 oxygen cylinders in the facility, five of which exploded during the fire.

    Election Results 2024: As NDA, INDIA plan their next moves, Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav fly together to Delhi

    In response to these incidents, the Delhi government has mandated that all state-run and private healthcare institutions conduct comprehensive fire audits. This directive aims to identify and rectify potential fire hazards to prevent future tragedies. 

