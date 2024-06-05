Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Election Results 2024: As NDA, INDIA plan their next moves, Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav fly together to Delhi

    Two key NDA allies, Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), hold massive influence over the formation of the next government.

    Election Results 2024: As NDA, INDIA plan their next moves, Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav fly together to Delhi AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc are holding crucial meetings on Wednesday (June 5) to muster the numbers needed to form a government. The BJP-led NDA secured 294 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, just 22 seats above the majority mark of 272. The INDIA Opposition bloc finished with 234 seats, falling short of the majority by 38 seats.

    Two key NDA allies, Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), hold massive influence over the formation of the next government. Despite contesting the general election in alliance with the BJP, there are reports that INDIA bloc leaders are attempting to woo these coalition-era veterans to their side.

    'Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem': Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results

    To secure a majority, the INDIA bloc needs the support of both the JDU and TDP, along with a number of unaligned MPs.

    In the aftermath of the results, leaders from both the NDA and INDIA alliances are converging in Delhi for discussions on the path forward. Notably, Nitish Kumar, known for his political maneuvering, will be travelling on the same flight as his former ally and current INDIA bloc member, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Both are set to attend separate meetings in the capital.

    Despite speculation, Nitish Kumar's close aide and JDU leader KC Tyagi told ANI yesterday that the party will remain in the NDA, dismissing any rumors of a switch to the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NDA's performance in Andhra Pradesh, stating that the TDP and BJP will work together to rebuild the state.

    Election Results 2024: How many Muslim candidates won the Lok Sabha polls?

    It should be noted that both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have been critical of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in the past. Kumar, in particular, led efforts to form an Opposition front against the BJP before his last-minute switch to the NDA.

    Leaders of the INDIA bloc flying to Delhi include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, DMK president MK Stalin, and several Left leaders.

    On the NDA side, along with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, other leaders traveling to Delhi include Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, and JDS's HD Kumaraswamy.

    The outcome of these meetings could be pivotal in determining the composition of the next government in India.

    Modi 3.0: From Maldives president Muizzu to Italian PM Meloni, PM thanks world leaders for wishes

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results snt

    'Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem': Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results

    BJP falls short by over 100 seats of 'Ab ki baar 400 paar'; No party has ever crossed 400 seats since 1984 vkp

    BJP falls short by over 100 seats of 'Ab ki baar 400 paar'; No party has ever crossed 400 seats since 1984

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally snt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-97 June 05 2024 check todays winning ticket prize money rs 1 crore winner anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-97 June 05 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Have won from people's blessings, not from doing any Yajna: Mandya JDS MP, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    ‘Have won from people’s blessings, not from doing any Yajna': Mandya JDS MP, former K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut to Hema Malini: Check women candidates who won Lok Sabha Election 2024 anr

    Kangana Ranaut to Hema Malini: A few women candidates who won LS Polls

    Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results snt

    'Modi govt's authoritarianism was the problem': Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry sparks row after LS election results

    BJP falls short by over 100 seats of 'Ab ki baar 400 paar'; No party has ever crossed 400 seats since 1984 vkp

    BJP falls short by over 100 seats of 'Ab ki baar 400 paar'; No party has ever crossed 400 seats since 1984

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West sued for sexual harassment; read details RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West sued for sexual harassment; read details

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally snt

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 results explained: How marginal drop in BJP vote share led to massive dent in tally

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon