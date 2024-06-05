Election Results 2024: As NDA, INDIA plan their next moves, Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav fly together to Delhi

Two key NDA allies, Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), hold massive influence over the formation of the next government.

Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc are holding crucial meetings on Wednesday (June 5) to muster the numbers needed to form a government. The BJP-led NDA secured 294 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, just 22 seats above the majority mark of 272. The INDIA Opposition bloc finished with 234 seats, falling short of the majority by 38 seats.

To secure a majority, the INDIA bloc needs the support of both the JDU and TDP, along with a number of unaligned MPs.

In the aftermath of the results, leaders from both the NDA and INDIA alliances are converging in Delhi for discussions on the path forward. Notably, Nitish Kumar, known for his political maneuvering, will be travelling on the same flight as his former ally and current INDIA bloc member, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Both are set to attend separate meetings in the capital.

Despite speculation, Nitish Kumar's close aide and JDU leader KC Tyagi told ANI yesterday that the party will remain in the NDA, dismissing any rumors of a switch to the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the NDA's performance in Andhra Pradesh, stating that the TDP and BJP will work together to rebuild the state.

It should be noted that both Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have been critical of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in the past. Kumar, in particular, led efforts to form an Opposition front against the BJP before his last-minute switch to the NDA.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc flying to Delhi include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, DMK president MK Stalin, and several Left leaders.

On the NDA side, along with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, other leaders traveling to Delhi include Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, LJP leader Chirag Paswan, and JDS's HD Kumaraswamy.

The outcome of these meetings could be pivotal in determining the composition of the next government in India.

